Essex Council Notes for Monday, December 19

by Sylene Argent Harrow Development charge reduction extended During a pre-meeting on Monday evening, Essex…

Library workers remain on strike into 2017

by Fred Groves The Essex County librarians have said “no” in a very big way.…

Kingsville Fire Chief charged with sexual assault

submitted to EFP On Saturday, December 10, 2016, members of the Essex County Ontario Provincial…

Continued Council Notes for Monday, December 5

by Sylene Argent Hwy. # 3 improvements-Transportation Environmental Study Essex Council received Infrastructure & Development’s…

Santa’s Cause for Kids continues toy collection

         by Sylene Argent Several area youths will wake up to an exciting and memorable…

Spreading holiday cheer at EUC

  by Garrett Fodor Members of the Essex United Church rang in the holidays by…

Woodslee Millen Group receives $12k grant for cenotaph 

submitted to the EFP Members of the Woodslee Millen Group, in partnership with the Community…

Eastern Star bids farwell in Essex

by Fred Groves After 90 years, almost to the date, the Essex Chapter of the…

Sports Roundup – Junior hoopers win a pair

by Fred Groves The Essex District High School junior boys’ basketball team is off to…

Colchester North wraps up 2016 with concert

by Sylene Argent On Tuesday, December 20, the students at Colchester North Public School got…

73’s Winning streak ends, winning ways do not

submitted by Garrett Fodor The Essex 73’s entered last week with an 11 game winning…

