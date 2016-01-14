Special Olympics flag makes its way into Essex

by Sylene Argent

The Essex Knights of Columbus Council based at Holy Name Catholic Elementary School was pleased to participate in the K of C Special Olympic Flag Relay. On Monday evening, at the local Church, flag number three in this program of six flags was displayed.

K of C members, and Special Olympics supporters and athletes, all attended this event, and were all able to sign the flag and accompanying guest book.

Essex Knights of Columbus Grand Knight David Ducharme explained that there are currently six of these flags circulating throughout Ontario. They will all eventually come together to kick off the Ontario Special Olympic Spring Games, which will take place in Guelph.

Ducharme said the K of C is a big supporter of Special Olympics, and this flag relay was a great way to raise awareness about it, and the need for funds to keep it running.

Kandice Scott is the Community Coordinator for the Essex County Warriors. She said there will be two county-based athletes headed to the Provincials, with others from Windsor as well. One local athlete is headed for the National event to be hosted later this year in Newfoundland.

If anyone would like to donate to the cause, a cheque can be mailed to Special Olympics Ontario, Essex County Warriors, P.O. Box 454, Leamington, ON, N8H 3W5. If there is a desire to keep the donation local, indicate Essex County, or Windsor, in the memo line. Any donation is appreciated.

Also, individuals can support and participate in the second annual Polar Plunge. The event will take place at St. Clair College’s South Campus.

The Ontario Law Enforcement Torch Run in partnership with the St. Clair College Polar Plunge is raising awareness and funds to support Special Olympics Ontario athletes. The goal is to raise $10,000 at this event, which will take place on February 4 (Staff/Students) and February 6 (General Public).

Log onto www.polarplunge.ca for more information.