Santa’s Cause for Kids continues toy collection

by Sylene Argent

Several area youths will wake up to an exciting and memorable Christmas morning this year, thanks to local Essex (M) OPP officers and members of Essex Fire & Rescue who joined forces to again host the annual Santa’s Cause for Kids toy collection program.

Many local businesses and organization also played a role in hosting the Santa’s Cause for Kids toy collection program as they provided space for patrons to deliver new, unwrapped toys. The program’s success is also due to the countless contributors who donated gifts to the program.

To collect items for the program, toy boxes were set up at Essex Party & Discount, Ken Knapp Ford, Countryside Dodge, Libro Credit Union, Red Apple, Home Hardware, Canadian Tire, and The Dollar Tree. Members of the Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201) collected items as well.

Once Upon A Time Childcare Centre also participated in the program. Representative there forwarded toys and non-perishable food donations for the program.

The toys picked up on Friday will be delivered to the Essex Salvation Army, the St. Vincent de Paul chapters in Harrow and McGregor, and the Zeta Kappa Sorority for its Santa’s Sack program.

Representatives of Home Hardware noted they were excited to reach their goal of collecting over 100 items, thanks to patrons who contributed to the program.