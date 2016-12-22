ECHRS celebrates 10th anniversary

by Sylene Argent

For a decade, members of the Essex & Community Historical Research Society (ECHRS) have work to promote and preserve the area’s rich past. On Thursday afternoon, current members of the club opened the doors to the old Carnegie Library, the Society’s facility, to host a celebratory open house.

The event offered interested community members an opportunity to tour the facility and see all of the documents and artifacts on display. It was also a way members of the local historical society could thank the community for its continued support over the past ten years, ECHRS President Laurie Kowtiuk said.

“We owe a lot to the six founding members and volunteers,” Kowtiuk said, reflecting on how the club was first formed. A small group of people, all with common interests in preserving the past, followed through with the vision of forming a history-focused club. ECHRS took over the maintenance of the old Carnegie Library on Wilson Ave. around eight years ago.

One of the main features attracting new members to the club, or individuals wanting to visit the facility, is the family tree research program. Kowtiuk said ECHRS members are always eager to help new members conduct their genealogical research. Many visitors also access ECHRS for land deed records to do some fact finding on the history to a certain piece of property.

A feature highlighted during the ECHRS Open House last week included a collection of photos and items of Woodslee’s former Doc Millen. One of Dr. Millen’s items ECHRS has on display currently includes an original receipt book. This display will be up for a while, Kowtiuk said. She urges those with a love of history to come check out the display during its business hours; Tuesdays from 1-7, Thursday from 1-5, and Saturdays from 10-4.

Local children’s author Scott Kovack hosted a book signing during the ECHRS Open House. He penned the book “Patches the Penguin,” a book unfolding the story about a penguin who wants to fly and endures trials and tribulations.

He originally wrote the story in 1999, and recently was contacted by a friend with a publishing company he knew through a writing guild in Branford, where he used to reside. This individual had remembered the story from years ago. With an opportunity to publish, Kovack partnered with an illustrator to enhance the story line.

“It has been an amazing adventure,” Kovack said of getting his book published. He said he has had a lot of support, and that has been appreciated.

Kovack is currently working on a new children’s book. It is important to him that his stories convey a positive message about friendship.

“Everyone can benefit from a positive message,” he said.

Kovack is excited to host a book signing at Chapters at Devonshire Mall on February 25. Check out the Facebook page DreamScape Ink for more information.

During the open house, visitors were also able to purchase homemade baked goods, which were sold as a fundraiser for the club.