Essex Council Notes for Monday, December 19

by Sylene Argent

Harrow Development charge reduction extended

During a pre-meeting on Monday evening, Essex Council received the report that highlighted the program that reduced the residential development charges in Harrow by 50 percent. This program has been operational for the past 18 months.

Director of Corporate Services and Treasurer, Donna Hunter, noted the amendment to Bylaw Number 1344, being a Bylaw for the Imposition of Development Charges for The Corporation of the Town of Essex, was at its end and Council either had to pass continuing the program or allow it to end.

During the regular Council meeting, Council motioned to approve the amendment that would again offer a 50 percent discount for charges on residential development in Harrow for a further period commencing December 29, ending on December 31, 2017.

Hunter said in the last 18 months, since the program has been developed, nine residential permits had been issued. Before that, annually there was an average of four permits issued in Harrow.

Through the Development Charges Act, the Municipality has to make up for the reduction. Through property tax, the Town had to recover around $29,000, and over $8700 had to be recovered through waste waster charges.

Councillor Bill Caixeiro said he believes a program like this should be done across the entire municipality. He said there was some frustration from those who had property just outside the Harrow boundary who could not access the program.

Councillor Steve Bjorkman noted the program was created to try and bring families to Harrow in an attempt to save the high school there. He said it has created some growth. He hopes the extension will bring more growth.

Councillor Randy Voakes wanted to offer no development charges municipal wide for a period of six months to stimulate residential growth. He believes the funds would be recovered relatively quickly. He would like to see administration come forward with a report on this.

Mayor Ron McDermott said he is not sold on the 50 percent reduction as that is a lot of money to recover from taxpayers.

Essex takes steps to ban circuses-challenges 12h dog tethering limit

Essex Council approved the first two readings of the Animal Care and Control Bylaw that regulates, licenses, and control animals within the municipality. The bylaw presented on Monday had been updated as the current Animal Care and Control Bylaw (Number 1435) was adopted in August 2015.

Council will deal with possibly reducing the dog tethering limit, currently set at 12 hours, in the future.

It also received the correlating report.

One of the components of the bylaw prohibits performances where wild, exotic, or prohibited animals are required to perform for the amusement or entertainment of an audience. Exceptions are provided to allow for performances involving horses, bovines and dogs, agricultural fairs, educational displays, horse and dog races, and rodeos. Set fines have been added to cover a contravention of the Bylaw as it relates to animals in public shows, exhibitions, performances or circuses.

Melanie Coulter, Executive Director of the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society, approached Council in favour of the changes made to the bylaw, which included the banning of said circuses. She added there could also be distresses that happen behind closed doors, such as traveling for the animals.

Training a circus animal, as they are wild, she said, is not the same as training a dog. Circus tricks are not what they do naturally.

This topic came about at the meeting held on August 22, when 12-year old Valerie Alexander of Colchester appeared as a delegate, requesting Council consider a ban on circuses that use performance animals within the municipality.

As a result of her presentation, Council passed a motion to receive and support her presentation and the letter of support for the idea from the Windsor-Essex Humane Society. And further, Council directed Administration to prepare a report on ways circuses and the use of performance animals in the Town of Essex could be banned.

Councillor Sherry Bondy said she believes the changes outlined in the Animal Control Bylaw are a positive step. She noted Essex has led the way on animal rights in the recent past, “But we can do better.”

Part of the changes to this bylaw included reducing the set 12 hour limit dogs can be tethered outdoors within the municipality to four hours.

Coulter explained a 12 hour limit is difficult for animal control officers to prove as they have to keep checking in on the animal over that time frame after receiving a complaint. It is provable, however.

A 4 hour limit is easier to prove, has been adopted by other local municipalities, and is better for the dogs, she noted.

Bondy was in favour of reducing the dog tethering limit to four hours, but many Councillors voiced that though they agree they would like to reduce the limit, they wanted to put this change out to the public first before adopting it.

Councillor Randy Voakes said he would also like the Humane Society to provide Council with information on the adverse health effects to tethering that length, especially in inclement weather, to give Council the tools to explain to residents why they may reduce the limit. He said he respects animals, and believes they should be protected, but feared this would be difficult to enforce, however, Coulter explained the Humane Society investigates these types of complaints all the time. The Essex Animal Control Officer also investigates these types of complaints.

Coulter added that ticketing is not the only thing that comes out of a bylaw that limits tethering. She explained the Humane Society has had dogs surrendered from the region after owners were educated on the limit, but could not comply.

Councillor Larry Snively thought an 8 hour limit would suffice to accommodate working people. He said he loves dogs and is against tethering.

Voakes argued that the responsibility of Council to protect animals should not be confused for convenience for some.

Essex Mayor Ron McDermott said he does not believe dogs left tethered outdoors for lengthy times would be found often.

“Unfortunately, you are very wrong,” Coulter said, adding her Animal Control Officer on duty spend that entire day investigating such complaints.

Councillor Bondy tried to pass the changes to the Animal Control Bylaw with an eight hour limit, only herself and Councillors Voakes and Snively were in favour. Deputy-Mayor Richard Meloche was not present at the meeting. The motion would not carry.

Opposing Councillors noted they wanted to get public input first before making the change, but many noted they did want to see the tethering limit reduced.

Further, Councillor Voakes put a motion forward that administration look into a 1-800 number, perhaps county-wide, that residents could call anonymously to report instances of animal cruelty. Council supported this. Coulter said residents can contact the Humane Society to report such instance via phone or through the website. She would be interested in working on this incentive as well.

Caixeiro makes donations

Through his Council Discretionary Fund, Councillor Bill Caixeiro presented $500 to a representative of Harrowood for a garden and patio furniture, $500 to a rep of Iler Lodge for a garden, and $450 to a rep of Kiwanis Camp to cover the cost of one youth attending camp next year.

Revisions to Official Plan

At the November 21 meeting, Council received the “Revisions to the Town of Essex Official Plan, Part 1” report for informational purposes. On Monday evening, members of Council provided first, second, and third reading of the bylaw with its revisions that updated background information and projections.

Economic Development

Council approved $50,000 from the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation returned surplus be used to complete action items in the Town of Essex Economic Development Strategic Plan for 2017-18.

New Fire truck

Council approved additional funding of around $36,700 for the new custom pumper/rescue fire truck, and that it be absorbed in long term debt financing.