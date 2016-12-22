Howling at the Moon – “I’m going to lose my mind!”

by Sylene Argent

Have you ever caught yourself repeating a phrase over and over again; so much so that you begin to annoy yourself with the repetition?

Currently, this is my thing. My new most frequently said saying is, “I’m going to lose my mind!”

It’s a great saying. It kind of over covers exactly how I feel most of the time, because, apparently, I can’t be happy unless I’m working on high-octane and on the verge, but not over the line, of being overwhelmed.

With the New Year quickly approaching, and subsequently new opportunity for improvement, I suppose that is something on which I can work. Saving time to decompress and stabilize is important to help ensure anyone doesn’t get too overwhelmed, which easily leads to frustration and exhaustion.

It can be difficult to find time to look after your own needs, when there is so much to do. But, I have been doing better at slipping things into my schedule that will add a little pampering or enjoyment to my life, which I had always been uninterested in doing. I don’t enjoying being pampered, I just feel it is a gesture to myself to show I deserve to take time to do something nice for me. It’s like a mental sticky note that says, “Hey dummy, take a break. You earned it.”

I am planning on having more time to do that in 2017, because if I don’t take the time to meet my own needs, no one else will. It’s ok to put a little bit of play into that schedule that can become cumbersome with must complete to-do items.

I guess that can be my New Year’s resolution, even if it may seem a bit self-centered.

For quite some time now, I have taken the time to think about what my New Year’s resolution will be far in advance of the first day of the year. This way, I could get a head start on whatever improvement I felt like I needed to implement; all I’d have to do is pull an item from a hat full of life goals, there are plenty of things on which I can improve.

But, the beauty of tackling those New Year’s resolutions early, little by little, is that by doing so, I think there is a better success rate of keeping the better habit in the New Year as it wasn’t jumped upon cold turkey, so to speak. Slow and steady, they say, always wins the race.

I hope, despite what everyone’s New Year’s resolutions maybe, that everyone enjoys their Christmas holiday and is able to ring in the New Year amongst good company.