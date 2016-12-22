From the Sidelines – Cameron Branch, the ‘Gentle Giant’

by Fred Groves

One of the things I like best about the Christmas Holidays, besides eating my sister’s great cooking, is catching up with local athletes.

Following their time at Essex District High School, many have gone on to bigger and better things.

There aren’t too many bigger and better than the ‘Gentle Giant,’ Cameron Branch.

I remember three years ago, taking a picture of Cam, Cody McCann, and Justin Orton. Cam, a star on the baseball diamond and basketball and volleyball courts, was weighing his options about post-secondary education.

It is safe to say that Cam is the best male volleyball player, next to Kyle Williamson, ever to put on the red-white-and-black of EDHS.

He chose Nipissing University up in North Bay, which, prior to his enrolling, had won the national college men’s volleyball team and was in the process of moving up to play in the Ontario University Association.

Cam became a starter, utilizing his 6’5” frame as a right side hitter. He is a big and powerful hitter who has dominated the league, and it’s safe to say he is one of the best players in this country.

While big Cam is known for his talents on the court, he is a humble individual who thanks those who got him there, including his coaches in Essex.

Cam, now in his fourth year with the Lakers, was recently named as an All-Canadian Academic.

“Sports has always been there for me and school hasn’t,” he said.

That is before he dedicated himself to a disciplined regiment that he says is ‘eat, sleep, practice and study.’ His social life is with his teammates.

In his first year at Nipissing, the Physical and Health Education student-athlete had a 78 average in the classroom. That improved to 81, and now it hovers near 90.

“It takes a whole other level of organization and time management,” Cam said.

He trained with Canada’s national ‘B’ team and is getting some interest from recruiters to play pro over in Greece. Right now, however, his focus is school.

As we sat having a cup of coffee, which he insisted on buying, Cam was doing research for the next step in his life – applying for the Master’s program at Nipissing.

When I asked him if he thought, leaving the halls of Essex High, that he would have accomplished what he has up in North Bay, he said ,“I am shocked. It exceeded all my expectations.”

Stay tuned, more to come, Cam. Lots more.