Spreading holiday cheer at EUC

by Garrett Fodor

Members of the Essex United Church rang in the holidays by welcoming the community to their parish for a dinner and winter concert on Friday evening.

Church members were pleased to open the facility’s doors and offer a warm welcome to those who attended the first Christmas concert and dinner. It was free to attend, with a hat being passed around, which collected free will donations that will go towards paying for the gym roof they had put on in the summer of 2016.

Holly Boyle acted as the Event Coordinator, and noted everything came to materialize quite quickly.

“It was just an idea that came up and we decided we would try it,” Boyle said, adding the members of the church hope to bring community members together with the church family. The event was a way the church could reach out to the community.

Events of the night included performances from the Girard and Baillargeon family, the Essex Community Concert Band, and the barbershop group, “Some Guys Who Like to Sing.” Included in the line up of performances was a small play the church put together.

Attendees were treated to a meal of pizza, snacks, and dessert. Essex United Church Pastor Jim Hatt said when the idea was placed he wanted to have his favourite foods for the night, pizza and ice cream.

Hatt said he was pleased with the turnout and the important idea was to get people to experience the gift of music during the holiday season.

Hatt said the event was about having everyone in once place for one night to enjoy the winter season and festivities.

Members of Essex United Church hope that this event is the first of many to come, and hope to continue bringing residents of the community together for the holidays.