Eastern Star bids farwell in Essex

by Fred Groves

After 90 years, almost to the date, the Essex Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star has held its last official meeting.

On December 6, 1926, the Chapter held its first session at the corner of Centre and Talbot, above what is now the Flower Basket. This past Tuesday, December 13, at the Masonic Lodge-a block away from the original meeting location on Laird, the gavel banged for the last time.

“We had to make what was a big, painful decision for us. We are having a hard time making it go,” Matron Marg Turville said.

On Tuesday, members of the Eastern Star said that because of dwindling numbers, they have decided to consolidate their club with the Erie (Kingsville) Chapter.

“There are strength in numbers,” Turville said.

Several organizations were on hand and were recipients of generous contributions, which totaled $27,000.

One of those was the Grand Chapter, the governing body of the Eastern Star, which Brenda Hooper will lead next year as the Worthy Grand Matron.

She offered some honest words for her friends in Essex upon receipt of the donation to the Grand Chapter.

“I will tell them to use this very wisely. We wish you all the best. We love you,” Hooper said.

And while it was a sad night for those of the Essex Chapter, there were a few encouraging moments. One of the groups they financially supported is the young group called Assembly of Rainbow Girls. It is speculated that most of the girls, when they become adults, will join the Eastern Star.

Also, the meetings of the consolidated Chapter will be held in Essex.

“I am very pleased we are joining with Erie. We are glad they have welcomed us into the fold,” Turville said.

Les Spence, Past Master of the Masonic Lodge and Marshall of the Eastern Star, thanked the ladies for their support over the years.

Among those receiving support from the Eastern Star last week were the Essex Food Bank, the Downtown Mission, the Salvation Army, Care-A-Van, Central Masonic Lodge, and the Fort Malden Eastern Star Chapter.