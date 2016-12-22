Woodslee Millen Group receives $12k grant for cenotaph

submitted to the EFP

Members of the Woodslee Millen Group, in partnership with the Community Support Centre (CSC) in Lakeshore, are the recipients of a Canada’s 150th grant through the Windsor Essex Community Foundation.

The grant for $12,291 will be used to support the Woodslee Cenotaph Project. The project includes creating a space at the Libro Centre in Woodslee with a monument to honour our Veterans. Total cost of the project is just over $47,000. This will help mark the 150th anniversary of Canada’s confederation.

Donna Roubos, President of the Woodslee Millen Group, commented, “We are very thankful for this generous grant from Windsor Essex Community Foundation and to the Community Support Centre for the confidence and support towards our Woodslee Millen Group. CSC’s Tracey Bailey and Jim Tracey were a huge help to us, and all efforts to attain the grant makes our group appreciative, humbled, and excited.”

Community Support Centre CEO Tracey Bailey added, “This is a very important initiative and I can’t wait to unveil this tribute to our local veterans.”

A fundraiser is planned to help achieve this fundraising goal and donations for the monument can be made to the Woodslee Millen Group, care of the Community Support Centre, Box 885 Belle River, On N0R1A0.