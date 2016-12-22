Sports Roundup – Junior hoopers win a pair

by Fred Groves

The Essex District High School junior boys’ basketball team is off to a good start.

Last Tuesday at home, Brent Davison netted 16 points and guard Kage Prieur added 14 as the Red Raiders beat Villanova 46-36. Two days later, Prieur had 17 and Davison chipped in with 10 in a 50-35 victory over the Leamington Lions.

• Essex’s senior boys’ basketball team struggled in its two games as it fell 63-33 to the Wildcats from Villanova, and in Leamington were beaten 62-45.

• It was back-to-back WECSSAA games for the EDHS girls’ hockey team as the girls lost 1-0 to Kingsville last Tuesday, and the next game came up short, 2-0, to Cardinal Carter.

• Liam Hall scored a pair of goals last Wednesday and Kale Ambrose had the other as the EDHS boys’ hockey team beat host Belle River 3-0. The next day, St. Joseph’s beat the Red Raiders, 4-1. TJ King scored for Essex.

• Woodslee’s Kade McKibben had an assist and the lone goal, as Chatham beat the Leamington Junior ‘B’ Flyers 2-1 in overtime.

• Former Essex Raven Luke Willson caught a touchdown pass to help the Seattle Seahawks to a 24-3 win over the Rams in NFL action last Thursday. The win clinched the division for the Seahawks and Willson, who has battled back from injury, said on the team’s website, “It’s a pretty good feeling.”

• Tyler Bellaire of Essex, now at the University of Indiana, recently finished ninth in the 60m dash with a time of 7.01 at an indoor track meet.

• The EDHS junior girls’ volleyball team split its game results last week, beating St. Anne’s 2-1 and then falling 2-1 to Sandwich. The seniors came up short 3-0 to St. Anne’s and 2-1 against Sandwich.

• Leamington will host the Canadian junior national racquetball championships for players 18-and-under on April 26-29.

• After suffering a concussion back on Dec. 6, Essex’s Matt Pumpel has returned to the New York Rangers’ lineup. He had 10:52 total ice time Saturday as the Rangers beat Nashville 2-1 in the shootout.

If you have anything for the sports roundup, please contact Fred Groves at FredGrovesgrover54@hotmail.com.