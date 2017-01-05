OPP Report – Suspects enter Essex Home – Confront residents

submitted to EFP
On January 4, 2017 at approximately 1:00 a.m., members of the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a break and enter in the 100 block of Steven Court, Viscount Estates, in the town of Essex, Ontario. Disguised suspects entered a home brandishing weapons before confronting the residents and demanding money.
A quantity of cash was stolen and the suspects are still outstanding.
Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
