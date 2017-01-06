OPP Update – Suspect enter Essex Home – Confront Residents

submitted to EFP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Essex have arrested one man in connection with a break enter and theft that occurred on January 4, 2016 on Steven Court in Essex, Ontario.
Joshua ERDODI, age 29 of Essex, Ontario has been arrested and charged with the following offences in relation to this incident:
Robbery, Using A Firearm
Robbery With Intent To Commit An Indictable Offence
Use Of A Firearm While Committing An Offence
Use Disguise With Intent To Commit Indictable Offence
Break Enter And Commit Indictable Offence
Assault With A Weapon
ERDODI is currently in police custody and will appear in a Windsor, Ontario Court at a later date to answer to these charges.
The Essex County OPP major crime unit expect to arrest a second suspect involved in this occurrence shortly.
Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
