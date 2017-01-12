2016 – A Year in Review

JANUARY

• Holy Name of Jesus Church in Essex unveiled its new youth ministry centre. The Saint John Paul the Great Centre for Youth Ministry, located in the Church basement, is equipped with a state-of-the art multi-media system.

• In early January, the Essex K of C Council, based at Holy Name of Jesus Church, was pleased to participate in the K of C Special Olympic Flag Relay.

• The Essex County 4-H Club presented awards to existing members and welcomed new members at an event held at the Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201).

• On January 8, co-workers, family, and friends honoured Essex Town Clerk and Manager of Legislative Services Cheryl Bondy with a surprise party to celebrate her upcoming retirement.

• Before the regular Council meeting on Monday, January 18, Councillors and the Harrow District High School Working Committee sported t-shirts that read I love HDHS. The back of the shirts reads “#findaway.”

On January 11, the Town’s request for an Administrative Review of the process that led the Greater Essex Country District School Board to the decision to close HDHS was officially denied by the Province. The Working Committee met the following Wednesday to discuss the possibility of further legal action.

• The Town of Essex announced plans to move forward with implementing proposed solutions to the basement flooding problem, despite learning that the town’s request for $2.8 million from the Small Communities Fund (SCF), a joint federal-provincial infrastructure grant program, had been denied.

• On January 21, area youth gathered inside the gymnasium at Essex District High School to compete in the annual Essex-based Knights of Columbus Free Throw Competition.

• New Community Policing Officer, Constable Sean MacKinnon, was welcomed to the community. He wanted to be a police officer from the time he was nine-years old.

• At the ERCA Annual General Meeting on January 21, several Conservation Awards were presented to individuals and organizations that make environmental concerns a priority. Don and Neal Huber of Harrow received the Conservation Farm Award, which is given in conjunction with the Essex Soil and Crop Improvement Association.

FEBRUARY

• The Essex Memorial Spitfire Committee helped to sponsor the 11th Windsor Military Studies Conference where WWII Veterans received their Legion of Honour Knighthoods in the rank of Chevalier.

• The Harrow Early Immigrant Society (HEIRS) learned about some of the local soldiers who fought at the Battle of Dieppe in 1942 during a presentation Kingsville Historical Park Museum Curator Kevin Fox conducted.

• The five nurse practitioners and three registered practical nurses who work at the Harrow Health Centre and the satellite office in McGregor got their first contract after unionizing in May.

• In early February, representatives from the 24 United Churches of Windsor and Essex County gathered at the Windsor Airport to welcome the Alhamawi family, who arrived from Jordan to begin life in their new home of Windsor.

• There was fierce competition in early February as local Scouts participated in the annual Essex Area Scouting Kub Kar Rally and Scout Drags at the Harrow Agricultural Building.

• In celebration of Food Freedom Day, representatives from the Essex County Federation of Agriculture (ECFA) forwarded a $1000 donation to the Salvation Army Church on Friday, February 5.

• A group of grade eight girls from Holy Name Catholic Elementary School placed third in the First Lego League Provincial Robotics Competition, held at the University of Waterloo.

• In early February, Rob Auger took over as Essex’s Manager of Legislative Services.

• Peggy Van Mierlo-West took over as the Town of Kingsville’s new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

• To kick off Heritage Week, the Essex & Community Historical Research Society and the Town of Essex’s Heritage Committee partnered to host an information session at the old Carnegie Library on February 15.

• On February 16, the Greater Essex County District School Board refused to revisit its decision to close Harrow District High School, in spite of continued pleas from The Town of Essex and community members.

• Constables Keith Daynes and Greg Adams of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the Town of Essex responded to call regarding a dog trapped in the icy waters of Cedar Creek, at Cedar Creek Bridge, just south of County Road 20 and west of County Rd 23 (Arner Townline).

• The Essex Retirees’ Social Club’s Annual Soup contest boasted around 15 homemade soups that individuals and businesses donated. Essex Firefighters served as judges before doors were opened to the public.

First place went to Cheryl Allen for her Italian Sausage Soup, Dorothy Brown brought home the second place prize for her Taco Soup, and Chartwell Retirement Home in Kingsville took third place with its Lobster Bisque.

MARCH

• Skate Essex’s 55th Carnival theme was “Spooky Spectacular” with skaters, from every skill level, showing off the on-ice skills they had obtained over they season.

• The Annual Essex Train Show attracted many individuals, who enjoyed the sights and sounds the many model train displays offered from inside Essex Public School’s gymnasium.

• The gym at Belle River High School was filled with youth and spectators from Windsor to West Lorne for the Knights of Columbus Regional Basket Ball Free Throw Championships.

Among the winners was nine-year-old Cale Marontate, of Harrow.

• In honour of Black History Month, the Harrow Early Immigrant Society (HEIRS) welcomed local historian Milo Johnson who talked about local Black History.

• Members of the Harrow Community Committee, along with Essex Mayor Ron McDermott and Councillor Bill Caixeiro, traveled to Queen’s Park to continue advocating for education in Harrow.

• 18-year old Brennden Nevin competed in and won the regional qualifying competition of the Cineplex World Gaming Championships, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 edition.

• The Essex Optimist Club Tristar Basketball event allowed local youth to put their on-court skills to the test inside the gymnasium at the old Holy Name School.

• Celebrations to honour the 80th anniversary of the Spitfire warplane were held in England while the former Essex Memorial Spitfire Committee members took the opportunity to celebrate this milestone here at home.

• In early March, the congregation of Brooker Baptist Church in Cottam celebrated 140 years of worship.

• On Friday, March 4, the Essex Peewee Minor Hockey team punched its ticket to the Ontario Minor Hockey Association championships in front of a huge crowd at the Essex Centre Sports Complex. The team beat the Owen Sound Junior Attack, 5-3.

• At the Essex Council meeting on Monday, March 7, Essex Council approved funding break wall repairs for the Colchester Harbour. In addition, it appointed the engineering firm of Landmark Engineers Inc. to provide engineering services for an overall assessment of Colchester Harbour. Combined, the two projects will account for around $83,000; $40,000 of which will be provided from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans.

• It was a bitter-sweet celebration for Kingsville’s long time CAO Dan DiGiovanni on Friday, March 11. DiGiovanni celebrated 36-years of work as a municipal administrator amongst colleagues and friends, but also had to say goodbye on his last day on the job before he moved on to retirement.

• The Essex 73’s had taken another step towards defending its Schmalz Cup title, as the local team won the Great Lakes Junior ‘C’ hockey title on Sunday, March 20.

• Over the March Break, the Town of Essex offered many activities for area youth to enjoy, while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. The town offered family-friendly recreational skating and swimming opportunities, including a Windsor-Essex Communities In Motion sponsored free recreational swim.

• The soon to retire Heritage Essex’s Promotions Manager, Cheryl Skilton, was recognized at the organization’s Annual General Meeting held at the historic Essex Railway Station.

• The Essex Pee Wee Minor Ravens brought home an OMHA championship mid-March. Facing Barrie, the Ravens fell behind 1-0, but rallied to a 5-2 win, clinching the title and the Roy Beechy Trophy in three straight victories.

• In March, the Essex County Farm Safety Association hosted its 7th annual Farmers’ Night at the Essex County Civic Centre.

• On March 17, a group of local art-minded folks came together at the Essex Public Library to explore mental wellness through collective art.

• Ten-year old Jake Ellis of Essex took second place out of five competitors after competing in the Juvenile Men under 12-years of age division in the Skate Ontario Provincial Championships, hosted in Sudbury from March 17-19.

• The cool weather didn’t stop hundreds of area youth from heading to Essex Public School’s play yard on March 26 to participate in Essex Gospel Community Church’s annual Community Easter Egg Hunt.

APRIL

• The Essex 73’s Junior C Hockey club swept the Dorchester Dolphins to advance to the semi-finals of the Schmalz Cup series.

• When the final buzzer sounded in the Bluewater League championship game, sticks and gloves flew as the Essex Novice Ravens celebrated a much deserved 4-3 victory over Tecumseh. Additionally, the Novice AE Ravens team capped off an amazing 2015/16 hockey season, winning the championship game over the Riverside Rangers.

• In honour of World Autism Day, the Town of Essex raised the Autism flag at the municipal building in Essex Centre.

• Through the Ontario Job Creation Partnerships Program, the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village (CTMHV) filled six temporary positions in the Restoration and Rejuvenation of Heritage Village 1800s Pioneer Farm Life project.

• On April 2, Essex Minor Hockey Association (EMHA) hosted its annual Day of Champions. The entire day was devoted to the official final day of hockey for the house league teams.

• After serving around three years as Essex CAO, Russ Phillips would return to his old stomping grounds, near Winnipeg, to take on a new job.

• On April 9, the Essex Ravens were crowned Ontario Hockey Federation Atom ‘A’ silver medalists, after defeating the Riverside Rangers.

• Members of the Essex Energizers competitive jump rope team travelled to Grimsby, Ontario for the 2016 Provincial Competition.

• Holy Name Catholic Elementary school’s all female robotics team was chosen as the only team to represent Canada against 50 other world-wide teams during the International Championship in Australia.

• On Wednesday, April 6, hundreds of people gathered in Leamington to celebrate the grand opening of Canada’s first Hospice satellite residential home in the County.

The 10 bed Erie Shores Campus Hospice is an extension of the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

• Tara McGowan, the new Human Resources Manager for the Town of Essex, had enjoyed her first week working in Essex.

• The Essex 73’s quest to defend their Schmalz Cup title fell short as the Ayr Centennials, a familiar opponent, beat Essex in four straight games.

• In early April, residents and nature enthusiasts gathered to celebrate the 151st Anniversary of Jack Miner’s Birthday and National Wildlife Week at the Jack Miner Migratory Bird Foundation.

• Local author Fred Groves was preparing to have his second book, “Homeless not Hopeless-Windsor’s Untold Story,” printed and available for the public to read.

• In mid-April, the 15th annual Bill Jones Sr. 3-on-3 tournament took place at the Libro and Shaheen ice rinks at the Essex Centre Sports Complex. 66 teams and hundreds of hockey players of all ages and abilities had taken part.

• On April 16, the Windsor Essex Therapeutic Riding Association (WETRA) invited the community out to its Essex-based horseback riding facility to join in a night of celebration.

• Members of the Essex United Church community donned their thespian hats to entertain at the Church’s 15th annual Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre. The play entitled, “Devil’s Gulch Annual Gala,” was set at the Bates Mansion, and was performed to sold-out crowds.

• Six hockey teams comprised of personnel from various Southwestern Ontario emergency services took to the ice at the Essex Centre Sports Complex to participate in the first annual Brian Bildfell Memorial Hockey Tournament.

• The congregation at Trinity Anglican Church, that little white church in the cemetery in Cottam, began celebrating 150 years of worship.

• On April 18, the hall at Holy Name Catholic Church was packed with outstanding young people, along with their families and community leaders, who had taken part in the annual Youth Appreciation Awards Dinner. This Essex Optimist Club event recognized the best of the community’s young people.

• In late April, the soccer season kicked off in fine fashion as the local Essex Optimist Recreational Soccer League took to the pitches.

• The Essex Energizers jump rope team hosted the annual Greater Essex County District School Board’s County Wide Jump Rope Competition on Saturday, April 23.

• Colchester North Public School’s Gesto Theatre production brought its audience under the sea as it presented the play, “The Little Mermaid JR.”

• The Gems and Cadets clubs at Essex Christian Reformed Church wrapped up another year with the annual Kub Kar racing event.

• Through the Legacy Tree Planting Program, students from local schools helped the Town of Essex celebrate Earth Day with tree planting events.

• The Essex Region Conservation Authority hosted the region’s first Western Lake Erie Student Conference on April 21 as part of its broad spectrum of Earth Day celebrations.

• On April 21, students and staff from Essex District High School took to the ice with members of Essex OPP for a friendly hockey game to raise money for the Raiders helping Raiders program.

• The Essex 73’s announced its assistant coach Cam Crowder, who was focused on offensive play with the forwards, would take over the helm of the local junior “C” team as the new head coach.

• On April 27, a “Be a Donor” flag was raised at the Essex Municipal Building to recognize Kaidyn Blair Organ Donation Awareness Day in Essex.

• Under the direction of Rose Jobin, Lia Marinelli, and accompanist Tim Hebert, St. Mary’s Church Youth Choir of Maidstone took home three first place awards at the Windsor Kiwanis Music Festival that was held on April 28.

MAY

• Many community-minded volunteers participated in a Community Spring Cleanup in Essex Centre and Harrow to help welcome the arrival of warmer weather.

• For their last play, the members of Harrow Players of Harrow District High School presented “The Wedding Singer,” and sold out all three nights.

• At the end of last month, supporters piled into the hall at the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the ‘50s Diner with a 1950s theme event.

• On May 5, we reported an update on the April 18 barn fire at Jobin Farms that killed 100 dairy cows and destroyed much of the operation.

Phil Jobin and his brother Paul are the third generation to work the family farm and were looking to the future with hopes to rebuild.

• We reported the highlights for the annual Essex 73’s awards dinner held at the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201).

• At the May 2 meeting of Essex Town Council, Harry Bergman and Mickey Moulder of the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village presented updated financial information to Council in hopes Council would re-consider giving the Museum the financial help it needs to stay open.

Donna Hunter, Director of Corporate Services and Treasurer for Essex, was presented with the Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators-Long Service Recognition Award.

Councillor Sherry Bondy highlighted the athletic accomplishments of world class triathlete Lionel Sanders and wanted to see if something could be done in Harrow, such as a sign or plaque, to recognize him and his accomplishments.

• The months of hard work that staff and students at Essex Public School dedicated to the on-stage production of “Wizard of Oz” paid off with two excellent performances on May 5.

• On May 7, the Essex and District Horticultural Society held its annual plant sale at the Essex Railway Station. Members sold plants they had grown themselves.

• On Friday, May 6, Essex United Church hosted one of its “Fiddler on the Gym Roof” concert series fundraisers. This event had featured the Avanti Duo.

• Essex’s Director of Community Service Doug Sweet was pleased with the number of residents who showed up to look over a number of design proposals for new playground equipment to be installed at Bridlewood Optimist to Park (or Big Hill Park) on Milne Street.

• Greyhound Pets of America-Canada hosted its annual Paws in the Park dog walk on May 15 to help more retired greyhounds find their forever homes.

• From May 13 through May 23, bargain junkies visited the Kingsville Historical Park’s annual yard sale fundraiser.

• On May 13, senior students at EDHS witnessed a demonstration highlighting what happens in a serious accident caused by drinking and driving.

The mock extrication was complete with one fatality, one arrest, and two serious injuries.

• Essex’s Fire Chief Rick Arnel returned from the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs annual general meeting, in Toronto, as the elected Executive Vice President.

• Cousins Katelyn Medeiros and Mackenzie Atanasio, who are grade eight students at St. Anthony’s Catholic Elementary School in Harrow, won the “Most Exciting Ride” award in the elementary division of the Wonder Coaster Contest.

• It was announced that the department of Community Services for the Town of Essex will receive three grants. Recreation and Culture received a $17,340 Service Canada grant to offset the cost of wages for its summer students, and support other programs.

Through a Ministry of Transportation grant of $252,820, the town can implement four Level 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations within the Municipality.

Lastly, through the Ontario Tire Stewardship’s 2015 Community Renewal Fund, Essex received a $36,451 grant for a rubber surface for the playground located at the McAfee Street Park in Harrow.

• In mid-May, history was brought to life at the 9th Annual War of 1812 Encampment, hosted at the Maidstone Bicentennial Museum.

• On May 27, Community Living Essex County (CLEC) hosted its 11th annual Luncheon with the Mayors at St. Mary’s Hall in Maidstone.

JUNE

• In our June 2 issue, we highlighted the event that had many local law enforcement officials take a brief leave from their regular duties to support Special Olympics through participating in the annual Windsor-Essex County based Law Enforcement Torch Run.

• Essex District High School’s track and field and cross country coach, Andy Hahn, had accepted a position as the new head coach of the track and field and cross county teams for the University of Windsor.

• It was May 25 when we reported the Cupe 2974 library workers with the Essex County Library system rallied outside of Essex Centre’s library branch as the Essex County Library Board meeting was taking place inside the facility. June 2 was the conciliation date where the group was to meet with the conciliator and library management.

• On June 2, the official sign unveiling for the multi-purpose trail that runs along Fairview Avenue took place. The bike path was named “Frank Matthys Way” after a long-time volunteer and cyclist.

• The usually quiet village of Cottam had bumper-to-bumper traffic on its streets on June 4 as the annual Community Yard Sale was hosted in conjunction with Trinity Anglican Church’s Old Fashioned Country Fair.

• In early June, the 13th Annual Water Festival brought 3,800 students out to the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village to learn about protecting our most important resource.

• On Sunday, June 5, the Essex and District Lions Club hosted a fundraiser at Sadler’s Park for dogs and their owners to raise money for guide dogs.

• At the June 6 Meeting of Essex Council, resident Floyd Cascadden (92) was recognized as the local recipient of the Senior of the Year Award.

• In conjunction with the 2016 Essex Summer Concert Series, the Essex Rocks and Rolls Car/Motorcycle Cruise In took place in the municipally-owned parking lot on Wilson Avenue, adjacent to the Heritage Gardens Park.

• St. Paul’s Anglican Church’s hosted its first Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market of the year on June 11. Local author Fred Groves was at the Market, selling and signing his books, “Rising From the Rubble” and “Homeless not Hopeless.”

• Essex harpist Rylee Livingston captured a first-place trophy at the Ontario Music Festival and won at the Kiwanis Music Festival in Windsor.

• For the first time in 24 years, rough water cancelled a portion of the Harrow-Colchester South Lions Club Colchester Walleye Derby.

• On June 17, VIP students celebrate the end of the school year during the VIP Fun Day, courtesy of OPP Community Policing Officer Sean MacKinnon and a host of volunteers, at Camp GessTwood.

• On Saturday, June 18, Harrow District High School was the venue for a Celebration of Education that marked a final goodbye. There were heavy emotions and a few tears as people accepted that this was the last time they would walk the halls of HDHS.

• The Town of Essex, The Essex Communities in Bloom Committee, and the Ontario Purple Martin Association, partnered to install a multi-compartment birdhouse at Colchester Harbour Park to help increase their numbers.

• On June 20, Essex District High School art students showcased some of their work. The show featured a cross-curriculum cyborg mask project as the art departments and auto shop.

• On June 15, the ribbon was cut during the official opening of The McAfee Street Playground, located beside the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre.

• At the June 20 meeting of Essex Town Council, Harrow native, Lionel Sanders, was recognized and presented a certificate for his remarkable achievements as a world class triathlon athlete.

During a special meeting of Council, Essex’s Planning Assistant and the Town’s liaison on the Essex Municipal Heritage Committee, Rita Jabbour, said the Committee wanted to explore the idea of a local heritage plaque program.

Essex Council approved an agreement to allow the St. Anthony of Padua–St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Bank to operate a food bank out of the Harrow Soccer Complex.

• On June 24, members of Essex Fire & Rescue held its 1st Annual Essex Fire Awards Night to recognize and honour area firefighters for having earned promotions or for reaching a years of service milestone.

• At the end of June, former Essex District High School standout, and Essex Raven, Brandon Revenberg suited up for his first regular season with the Hamilton Ti-Cats of the Canadian Football League game.

• On June 22, diplomas were presented to the Grade 8 students at Holy Name Catholic Elementary School as they celebrated their graduation ceremony.

JULY

• The graduating class of 2016 of Essex Public School celebrated the end of their elementary years.

• For the second year, Essex United Church hosted a free picnic and Canada Day celebration for the whole community.

• In early July, Essex District High School’s graduating class of 2016 celebrated during its convocation ceremony. Graduates reflected on the past four years of their academic careers and looked ahead.

Graduate Mark Armstrong earned the Governor General’s Academic Medal for having earned the highest grade 11 and grade 12 combined average.

• At the July 4, regular meeting of Essex Town Council, Tracey Pillon-Abbs was welcomed as the new CAO for the Town of Essex.

• On July 5, the Essex County Farm Safety Association held its second kids’ Farm Safety Day of the year at the Harrow Fairgrounds.

• The Essex Fun Fest started off with the annual Prince and Princess contest where Parker and Michelle were crowned. The Essex Centre BIA hosted another successful installment of its annual Classic Car Show. Also during the weekend festival, Essex resident Tim Catherwood was named the 2016 Essex Citizen of The Year.

• On July 14, the Harrow Health Centre celebrate the organization’s tenth anniversary with a Passport to Wellness event.

• OPP Sergeant Jeff Coulter took over as OPP Contract Manager for Essex.

• Local athlete Paul Miner Jr. earned two first place ribbons and a second place ribbon to qualify for the Special Olympic Championships.

• During the last week of July, murals were painted on some of the Bell Canada utility boxes in Harrow and Colchester as part of the Bell Box Mural Project.

• Ruthven’s 15th annual Sun Parlour Rodeo was hosted by the Pavao family.

AUGUST

• In the August 5 issue, Don and Anita Leschied, of A Little Bit of Heaven Farm in Woodslee, were introduced. They are the owners of A Little Romance, a performance horse, who qualified to compete in the Summer Olympics in Rio as part of Team Canada’s eventing team with her rider, Jessica Phoenix.

• Dozens of plowmen from across the area, and a few from farther distances, took part in the annual Essex County Plowing Match on August 6.

• What was once an empty lot located next door to the Post Office was converted to a parkette. McGregor residents can now sit, relax, and take in the beautiful scenery of blossoming flowers there.

• Great Waterfront Trail Adventure cyclists made a stop in Colchester. They began their six-day, 400 km journey at Pelee Island and ended it in Grand Bend.

• Essex County farmers gathered at the farm of Don and Neal Huber for the Essex County Soil and Crop Improvement Association (ESCIA) Twilight Tour.

• On August 10, four-legged, furry friends were the special guests of honour as the Town of Essex officially opened its new Dog Park, located where the former Memorial Arena used to be on Fairview Avenue.

• The 32nd annual Steam & Gas Engine Show was held in McGregor over the second weekend of August.

• The Maidstone and Area Historical Society hosted its annual Butterfly Day on August 12.

• Former Essex Free Press Editor and Essex resident, Richard Parkinson, officially launched his first published novel, “The Call: Book One of The Book of West Marque.”

• Essex Fire & Rescue Services, in conjunction with the Essex Community Services department, hosted a week-long Junior Firefighter Camp during the last week of August.

• The Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride officers visited the Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association and did not disappoint the hundreds of spectators who came out to watch their performances.

• Local organ donation recipient, 14-year old Kaidyn Blair, won five gold medals during the Canadian Transplant Games hosted in early August.

• Around 75 participants, aboard over 50 motorcycles, took part in the OPP’s 3rd annual Torch Ride for Special Olympics on Sunday, August 21.

• After town-appointed Integrity Commissioner Robert Swayze put forth his recommendations, Council approved a one month suspension of pay for Councillor Randy Voakes.

• The Essex Municipal Heritage Committee officially launched the Town of Essex’s newly established Heritage Plaque Program with the unveiling of the first bronze designation plaque at the Tofflemire-Snider Cemetery on County Road 50 East.

SEPTEMBER

• EDHS student-athlete D’Artagnan Perovic returned home to give readers an insight to his experience as a spectator at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics.

• Over the Labour Day Weekend, the Essex Minor Baseball Association hosted the Ontario Baseball Association Major Mosquito ‘C’ championship.

• “Farmers’ Bounty” was the theme for the long-running and ever popular 162nd Annual Harrow Fair, held over the Labour Day Weekend.

• Over the Labour Day weekend, the Essex Bantam Minor Yellowjacket baseball team won the Ontario Baseball Association championship, held in Waterdown.

• The Cottam Rotary Club hosted its annual Horse Show and Fall Festival on Sunday, September 11.

• On September 8, three local veterans were recognized and thanked for their service at the Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201), and further presented a homemade quilt through the Quilts of Valour (QOV) Program.

Handmade quilts were presented to Maidstone’s Joe McLeod of the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment; Essex’s Ed Caza, who served in WWII and the Korean War; and Tecumseh’s Jeff Artale, who served during five tours, serving six years with the Canadian Special Operations Regiment.

• Essex’s New Economic Development Officer Nelson Silveira was welcomed at the September 9 regular Town of Essex Council meeting.

• On September 25, local dog owners flocked to Sadler’s Park for the Canadian branch of Greyhound Pets of America’s second annual “Happy Tails on Trails” dog walk.

• On September 25, many gathered in Oldcastle for a 50th anniversary remembrance of the tragic school buss accident that took the lives of eight local children.

• It was reported that the County has spent $29,000 a week on security for the on going library labour disruption, which began on June 25.

• The 37th Ruthven Apple Festival was hosted over the last weekend of September at Colasanti’s Tropical Garden to raise money for Community Living Essex County.

• The Essex Communities in Bloom (CIB) Committee hosted its annual Awards Reception on September 28 to recognize a long list of top local gardeners who have shown civic pride through beautifying and enhancing the municipality.

OCTOBER

• Students from Holy Name Catholic Elementary School, escorted by OPP Community Policing Officer Constable Sean Mackinnon, took part in the annual Terry Fox Walk. Since 2005, Holy Name has donated over $5500 to the cause.

• Former Essex resident, Jillian Teskey, announced she was excitedly living out her dream as she was living in Los Angeles and dancing professionally with dance company MusEffect.

• Members of Essex District High School’s student Council and 2016/2017 Student Council Prime Minister Cheyanne Rainone were looking forward to a promising and exciting school year.

• Retired Royal Canadian Air Force Veteran, Captain Brian MacDonnell, was presented with his Quit of Valour at the Windsor-Essex Therapeutic Riding Association.

• The Essex Centre BIA hosted a successful social event at the historic Essex Railway Station on October 4. Representatives from area businesses, along with staff and decision makers from the Town of Essex, socialized, networked, and learn about upcoming Essex Centre BIA projects.

• On October 7, the doors to Essex District High School were opened so members of the community could enjoy the annual homecoming celebrations. A football game that pitted the Red Raiders against General Amherst was hosted. The Raiders won 64-12 over the Bulldogs.

Just in time for the annual event, Essex, along with its Municipal Heritage Committee, unveiled the Town’s first Interpretive Plaque, just outside the main entrance of the local high school.

• The Annual Migration Festival in Kingsville was held in mid-October to celebrate migration, heritage, and conservation in Kingsville. More specifically, it celebrates Jack Miner, a famous conservationist who is known for his work with the Canada Goose and other aviary wildlife.

• Essex Fire & Rescue hosted its popular annual open house event on October 12 in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week. All three local fire stations welcomed local residents to visit and learn about fire prevention.

• On October 28, the Rotary Club of Essex partnered with local pizzerias, to host “Pizza for Polio” to raise funds for the Rotary International Polio Plus Program.

• Corporal Joe McLeod visited Holy Name of Jesus School to speack about Remembrance Day.

• On October 21, the Essex Ravens Atom Minor team won the Regional Silver Stick championship to advance to the International Silver Stick Tournament in Newmarket, Ontario in January.

• Town of Essex Wards 1 and 2 Youth Council Representative, Evha Hoffmann, was introduced to the community.

• The 2016 Essex Citizen of The Year banquet was held inside the hall at Holy Name of Jesus Church on October 22 to honour Tim Catherwood.

• Hundreds of children showed off their Halloween costumes on the morning of October 31during the Essex Centre BIA’s annual Tiny Tot Trick or Treat Parade.

• The Town of Essex and members of the Essex Optimist Club gathered inside Bridlewood Optimist Park to host a ceremony that recognized the donation of two sturdy oak trees.

NOVEMBER

• A few area businesses and clients have stepped forward to help Essex Community Services after the proceeds of its 8th annual Chili Cook Off were claimed to have been stolen.

• In recognition of the Shanahan family’s deep roots in the Maidstone area, a park, located off of County Road 46 was renamed “Shanahan Park.” The official ceremony took place on November 6.

• At the November 7 regular meeting of Town Council, a letter to Essex notes Library operations were suspended on June 25, 2016 as a result of the labour disruption associated with the unresolved CUPE 2974.0 Collective Agreement.

Included in the September year-to-date expenditures were costs incurred directly related to, or in connection with, the labour disruption; $5,882.24 on computer systems support; $1,680.56 on locksmiths; $1413.78 on meetings/negotiation expenses; $47,037.23 on legal (includes estimate re: OLRB); $1,364.32 on staff mileage (delivery/pickups), $12,405.94 on security cameras/electrical; and $411,601.65 on security.

• The Town of Lakeshore recognized the accomplishments of 2016 Olympian Noelle Montcalm at its Council Meeting on November 8.

• Before the official Remembrance Day ceremonies, the Sandwich South Historical Society hosted a tour of three very significant sites. It began at the cenotaph next to the United Church, was followed by a visit to the Spitfire Memorial Wall, and ended at the Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201).

• On November 11, the Essex Centre Remembrance Day ceremony took place at the cenotaph.

Prior to the two minutes of silence and the traditional firing of the rifles, a special ceremony as held inside Essex United Church.

• Sleigh bells were clinking and clanging on Sunday, November 13, for the Ken Knapp Ford’s 22nd annual Jingle Bell Run, Walk, and Wheel fundraiser for Community Living Essex County.

• On November 17, Gosfield North Public School students set out to help set a new world record. Dozens of students in grades 3, 4, and 5 were amongst 618,394 cup stackers from across the world who took part on the Guinness World Records Day.

• Mid-November, local Goodfellows, along with help from local firefighters and volunteers, took to the streets to raise funds for local food banks through the annual Goodfellows special edition newspaper campaign.

• On November 21, the Essex District High School junior boys’ volleyball team beat the visiting John McGregor Panthers of Chatham to win the SWOSSAA ‘AA’ title.

• Members of Trinity Anglican Church in Cottam celebrated the Church’s 150th anniversary on Sunday morning with a special re-consecration service.

• On November 18, the Town of Essex Council hosted a volunteer appreciation night inside the Shaheen Community Room at the Essex Centre Sports Complex.

• On November 22, Essex District High School held its annual Academic Awards Evening to recognized students who have excelled in the classroom and have shown outstanding effort.

• On November 25, the Essex Salvation Army and the Essex Centre BIA hosted the annual Tree Lighting and Christmas Kettle Kick Off event on the front lawn of the Essex Municipal Building.

DECEMBER

• On December 2 & 3, Gess†wood Camp & Retreat Centre transformed to host the sights and smells of the first century for the annual Bethlehem Walk.

• Just past the midway point of the regular season, the 73’s Jr. C Hockey team was on an eight-game winning streak at the beginning of December.

• Harrow farmer, Jim Brush, was announced as the 2016 Conservation Farm Award winner during the Essex Soil and Crop Improvement Association’s Annual General Meeting on December 1.

• Cottam welcomed Santa for some cookies on December 2 as the Cottam Rotary Club hosted a meet and greet event at the pavilion inside Cottam Rotary Park.

• In December, local businesses and shoppers helped the Essex Fire & Rescue Services and Essex (M) OPP Santa’s Cause for Kids effort, to ensure families experiencing financial hardships have a good Christmas.

• In December, participants of the Essex County Heroes Athletic Club were introduced to the newest addition to the Essex County OPP K9 Unit, Maximus, and his handler Constable Milan Matovski.

• In our December 15 issue, it was reported Woodslee’s Evelyn Baker was honoured as a recipient of the Ontario Medal of Good Citizenship.

• On December 10, the Essex Centre BIA proudly presented the annual Essex Centre Santa Claus Parade. Essex Centre was filled with the spirit of the holiday season through various community concerts, special events, and gatherings.

• In December, after 90 years, the Essex Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star had held its last official meeting.

• The Essex & Community Historical Research Society (ECHRS), which works to promote and preserve the area’s rich past, celebrated its10th anniversary.

• The striking librarians voted 48-7 against the acceptance of what the Essex County Library Board has said is its best and final offer. The 14 branches that have remained closed since June 25 will stay that way into 2017.