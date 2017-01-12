Historical book highlights early McGregor

by Fred Groves

In January 1876, Thomas Adair, then the Reeve of Southampton, saw a diamond in the rough, more particularly a great opportunity in Essex County.

Adair purchased several large tracts of land in the former townships of Colchester and Anderdon and established himself in what became McGregor.

The history of McGregor is well-chronicled in a book called “The McGregor News, The First 25 years,” which Amherstburg’s Marsh Collection Society produced.

Collected from the pages of the Amherstburg Echo newspaper, “The McGregor News,” which was a section of the publication, is a detailed look at the village from its conception in 1875 to 1900.

“This is the very beginning. A lot of it is a gossip column, which is fun,” Eleanor Warren said, who, along with Vicki Petras and Pat Warren, compiled materials and researched for the book.

Parts are a little hard to believe, including the October 12, 1878 submission about what a young girl named Oyenne thought was a huge snake. She apparently died after falling to the ground in convulsions in fright when seeing the 15-foot long snake.

And while some of the stories in “McGregor News” may not be completely accurate, the book does provide an excellent look into those who first settled the area.

These included lumber barons Thomas Ouellette, David Sicklesteel, and George Niebergall. There is also a lot of information about John Thrasher, who opened the first hotel and was instrumental in building the first school.

“McGregor wouldn’t be there if it wasn’t for the lumber industry. Once the railway went through they could get the lumber out,” Warren said.

The Canadian Southern Railway, which began in St. Thomas and ran to Amherstburg from 1872 to 1882, criss-crossed with Hiram Walker’s line which went from Walkerville to Kingsville.

The village was originally called ‘Colchester Crossing’ and ‘Colchester Station,’ but when the first Post Office was set up on September 1, 1876, local residents decided to name it ‘McGregor’ after prominent businessman and politician, William McGregor.

“What surprised me was in that first 25 years how quickly the village grew,” Warren commented.

Hundreds of men came to McGregor to cut timber and many of them found themselves on the wrong side of the law as they produced clubs, knives, and even guns to settle their differences. In fact, McGregor at times was almost like the wild, wild west.

“Everybody had a revolver. They would shoot each other at night and the next day patch it up and be buddy-buddy.”

With two rail lines, more than one prospering lumber mill and a quickly growing community, there were many deaths and a lot of them were recorded in the “McGregor News.”

Warren’s grandmother’s brother was 15-months old when he wandered out on to the railway track and was hit and killed.

“She never mentioned anything like that. Tragedy was common in those days. People took care of each other.”

“McGregor News,” which former Amherstburg Echo Editor E.P. Chant edited, chronicles the lives of several of the early settlers, including Anson Stewart, the first Postmaster, and Rev. Jean-Pierre Grand, who supervised the building of the first church in 1880.

Warren is now working on the next 25 years of the “McGregor News,” for 1900 to 1925, which will include information on those men who fought in WWI.