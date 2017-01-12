Howling at the Moon:: Toys in the Attic

by Sylene Argent



Despite the phrase “toys in the attic” typically meaning insanity, it could also symbolize, in my mind, locking away one’s childhood to only be rediscovered down the road when one takes the time to climb to the dusty, upper level of long forgotten memory.

I dusted off a memory over the holiday season, so to speak, after having (legally) downloaded Aerosmith’s “Toys in the Attic” album. When the first tune, which shares the same name as the album, began to blare, it took me back to being a youth of around eight-years old when I was out on an extended ice fishing trip with my dad and a few uncles Up North.

I first discovered the album on that trip. It had belonged to one of my uncles, and after having heard it, I insisted it was played on repeat for the remainder of the trip. My request was granted without much objection from fellow trip-goers.

One night in particular, we were sitting around the kitchen table playing cards as this album played on repeat. We were playing Crazy Eights, and I kept hammering my one uncle with the pick up five card. I can still remember his playful frustration and my enjoyment at beating an adult at cards.

During this trip, I had partially slipped into one of the ice-fishing holes, soaking one of my boots up to the ankle in the very crisp and cool water. I had also slightly burned one of my hands on the wood stove inside the shanty when I took that plunge; no one has ever claimed I was graceful. I was fine, but I had gotten a little shaken up. My dad and uncles were quick to help me dry up and care for my burn. It is experiences like that that define, and challenge, the boundaries of one’s toughness.

I had a great time that trip, and now as an adult, I am amazed my uncles and dad let me tag along. I am grateful for that. As a kid, we often do not think about how having a kid in tow on vacation could be an added responsibility for adults. And that can sometimes dampen the fun. As a child, you just want to be included.

I certainly have a treasure chest of memories to cherish from many great trips Up North with the extended family. How lucky am I?!