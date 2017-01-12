Letter to the Editor

The year 2017 marks the 60th anniversary of Essex Minor Baseball.

In 1957, then Essex Mayor Elmer Queen received a pay raise of $60.00. He declined the raise and donated the money to buy equipment for the boys to play baseball. Essex Minor Baseball was born.

The first year, there were four teams with players ranging in age from 7 to 14. Attached is one of the teams O.P.P. coached by Bob Nace. Who were the other sponsors, coaches, and players?

If you would like to help in the planning of celebrations for the 60th anniversary, please email:trobsonbaseball@aol.com. Let us know your ideas for a spectacular celebration.

Please let us know if you have any pictures from past years and we will arrange to pick them up and scan them and return them back to you, or if you can, send scanned pictures to email: trobsonbaseball@aol.com. Please add names of those in the pictures.

We will also need to know if there is anyone who can donate a vehicle(s) for floats for the Essex Fun Fest parade. Let us know how you enjoyed baseball.

Tim Robson

Current Essex Minor Baseball

Association Boys Interlock Convener