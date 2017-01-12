Let’s Talk – Lyrics explained

by Evelyn Couch

My friend who sends me these ideas says she is not certain if the explanation of the lyrics in that song about partridge and turtle doves is realistic, but this is what she found. Really it is not a Christmas carol.

From 1558 to 1829 Roman Catholics in England were not permitted to practice their faith openly, so someone wrote a catechism song for the young. It carries two levels of meaning; one known only to the church members and the other with code words that children could remember.

According to her research, here it is! The partridge in pear tree represents Christ. Two turtle doves meant old and new testaments. Three French hens were faith, hope, and love. Four calling birds were the four gospels. Five golden rings were the laws in the first five books of old testament. The six geese were the number of days of creation. The seven swans were gifts of the Holy Spirit: prophecy, serving, teaching, exhortation, contribution, leadership, and mercy. The eight maids milking were the beatitudes. Nine ladies dancing were the nine fruits of Holy Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faith, gentleness, and self control. The 10 lords leaping were the 10 commandments. The 11 pipers were the 11 faithful disciples, and the 12 drummers were the belief in the Apostles Creed.