4-H members receive project seals

by Sylene Argent

Leaders and organizers with the Essex County 4-H Association hosted an awards presentation for existing members and a sign up event for interested youth wanting to get involved with the local organization on Monday evening at the Essex Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion (Branch 201).

During this annual event, interested youth were able to hear from leaders, many of whom have gone through the program themselves or have been involved in a leadership role for years, about the many different clubs available to participating youths up to the age of 21.

4-H offers its youth members a chance to learn by doing, and although many of the available clubs are agricultural-based, youth do not have to be from rural areas to get involved.

Some of the clubs offered to participating youth include cooking, baking, canning, rearing different types of livestock or birds, learning about farm safety, and art-related initiatives.

The Cloverbuds program, a relatively new initiative, is offered to youth from six to eight-years of age, who are too young to join 4-H, but want to get involved. The Cloverbuds program introduces the participating youngsters to several different 4-H topics, which helps them decide where their interests may be when they get old enough to join 4-H clubs.

Part of the 4-H program is teaching youth to speak publicly. Each of the Cloverbuds took a moment to explain to everyone at the event about something they learned through their club last year, which included making cake in a cup, learning about rabbits and dairy cows, going to the Maidstone Conservation Area to learn about nature, and learning about greenhouses. Each of the Cloverbuds received recognition for their participation in the club. The youth who had perfect attendance received a medallion.

The event also acted as a mini-graduation for the Colverbuds who are moving up to regular 4-H Clubs. The graduates received a piggy bank with a loonie for each year they have been involved in Cloverbuds.

The Cloverbuds also won the Club of the Year award, which earned the group $200.

Every season, youth have the option to join several different clubs within the 4-H Organization. The youth involved with 4-H, upon completing their programs and achievement days, are awarded project seals for their participation. Participating members were awarded their project seals during the event on Monday evening, which symbolizes and recognizes the dedication and hard work they have put into learning.

There are many opportunities made available to 4-H youth beyond learning through the many clubs available, including chances to travel, camps, and meeting other like-minded youth from great distances at events like conferences.

Leaders were also recognized for their dedication with volunteer awards. Volunteers help ensure local youth can continue to keep learning through the program.

During the event, a call was put out to potential volunteers. Individuals do not have to jump in to lead a club, there are plenty of opportunity to help out.

Students were also urged to look into scholarship opportunities through 4-H that could be available to them.