CTMHV displaying Bob Probert’s motorcycles

by Sylene Argent

Two beloved Harley-Davidson motorcycles that belonged to late Red Wings enforcer and avid motorcyclist Bob Probert are currently on display at the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village. Museum volunteers are thrilled to be able to allow the public to view these unique, two-wheeled vehicles and are encouraging community members to come take a peek.

The bikes, CTMHV Vice Chairperson Mickey Moulder explained, will be on display at the local Museum until sometime in the summer, and are expected to return for further display in around the fall.

He is hoping Museum supporters, motorcycle enthusiasts, and Red Wings fans alike will head out to the Museum during its regular business hours to view the motorcycles in the onsite display section dedicated to motorcycle heritage.

The motorcycles, a 1990 Fat Boy and a 1993 Heritage Nostalgia, are on display at the CTMHV, thanks to Probert’s family.

Another unique motorcycle on display at the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village includes a 1942 Harley Davidson Solo.

This vehicle is currently on loan to the Museum from a private collection, thanks to support from the Two Wheels Only Foundation of Ontario Riders. Moulder believes this vehicle was built in Canada.

The Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village hosts a variety of event throughout the year as a means to fundraise to ensure the Museum and its Children’s Education Program can continue to be available.

Recently, Museum volunteers hosted the Museum’s annual New Year’s Eve party. Patrons were able to support the Museum through purchasing tickets to attend the event, which included live music entertainment and a meal. It also included the anticipated ticket-drawing for the 2016 raffle car fundraiser.

All year, members of the CTMHV sold tickets for its 2016 raffle car. The proceeds of the raffle will support the Children’s Education Program. Essex resident Randy Renaud was this year’s lucky winner. He picked up his prize, a white ’65 Corvair, last Wednesday morning.

The 2017 raffle car, also to support the Children’s Education Program, will be a white 1967 Cutlass Supreme. Tickets will be sold throughout the year, with the winning ticket to be drawn at the 2017 New Year’s Party.

Fresh into 2017, the staff and volunteers are already preparing to host its first event of the year. On January 15, a Militaria, Hunting, & Sportsman Show will take place inside the Museum’s Hall.

Volunteers with the CTMHV are always looking to recruit more help. To learn more about volunteer opportunities or about upcoming events, log onto www.ctmhv.com.