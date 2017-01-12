Fire destroys Story Book Early Learning Centre

by Sylene Argent

The business core of downtown Essex Centre suffered a tragic loss over the weekend as the Story Book Early Learning Centre building was destroyed in a devastating fire.

Essex Fire & Rescue was on scene early Saturday morning, after the call for help was put in seven minutes to midnight.

Donna Hedrick, Director of Story Book Early Learning Centre, said she has been overwhelmed with the outpour of support. In the past, she said Story Book Early Learning Centre has been involved in aiding others after they have gone through disasters, and though the current situation is sad, it is uplifting to have that kind of support returned.

“It’s unbelievable,” she said. “We have had a lot of back up.”

Currently, employees of the local daycare are trying to secure a new location that will meet its and ministry standards.

“That is a high priority,” she said, adding it is hoped something is confirmed in the very near future.

Hedrick said staff members at Story Book Early Learning Centre are currently working on a Facebook Page that will keep parents up to date on their activities, and will let eager community members know how it is they can help.

Many community members have donations they want to submit to help the daycare move forward, but Hedrick said collecting the goods will be tricky until a new space is secured. She is appreciative to everyone for their promises of donations and moral support during a very difficult time.

Hedrick said Jill Foster founded Story Book Early Learning Centre around four decades ago. Hedrick has been a part of this business’s legacy for 36 of those years, and moved into the role of Director two years ago, after Foster retired.

Essex Fire Chief Rick Arnel said all three Essex Fire Stations were involved in putting out the early Saturday morning fire. Help also came from Lakeshore and Kingsville Fire Departments to ensure protection for the rest of the community. Firefighters were on scene for several hours.

While putting out the blaze, Arnel said firefighters did a wonderful job putting out the fire in extreme weather conditions as the temperature dipped to -15 degrees.

The cause of the fire is listed as undetermined, due to the extent of damage. Arnel said it is estimated the fire caused $750,000 worth of damage.

A member of the community began a Gofundme page to help aid Story Book. Log onto gofundme.com/storybook-destroyed-in-fire for more information.