Veigli settling in nicely with the Saints

by Fred Groves

When St. Clair College basketball coach Jimmy Parsons was recently asked what he likes about his rookie point guard, Nik Veigli, he was quick to respond.

“Attitude. He’s a great kid you can put into any situation and he’s up for the challenge,” Parsons said.

Veigli was an all-star at Essex District High School and now is a starter with the Saints men’s basketball team.

“It’s a lot faster. There’s a lot of better players. It’s a challenge. I’m starting to get used to it,” Veigli said after a recent exhibition game at the St. Clair College Sportsplex.

The transition from the secondary school to the collegiate court has not been easy for Veigli.

Last year, he was enrolled at the University of Windsor. Not recruited by the Lancers, he was a walk-on and made the team. But, he saw little playing time.

This past fall, the local athlete decided to head over to St. Clair College where Parsons welcomed him. It took a few games for Veigli to get rolling as he suffered a severe ankle injury to start the season.

“I lost my passion for basketball. Here, it’s a great opportunity and I know the coaches,” Veigli said.

Parsons coached the talented player when Veigli was in Grade 11 at EDHS and a member of Team Ontario. He said Veigli is welcome on any team he coaches.

Against the visiting Macomb Marauders on December 28, Veigli had a three-pointer in the third quarter and, at the final buzzer, netted a short jumper as the Saints came up short, 94-76.

“Nik is a great shooter and he sees the floor very well. He does a lot on the defensive end,” Parsons said.

Back on November 26, Veigli led the Saints with 15 points, including three of his bread-and-butter long rangers in a 102-96 loss to Sheridan in an OCAA regular season game.

And while he is well known for his offensive ability, and for averaging over six points per game thus far with St. Clair, Parsons noted that Veigli is the main guy on the defensive side of things. His quick feet and reflexes create a lot of turnovers and he is always following the ball.

“They want me to stay here for my full program (three years) and in my second and third year to step up and be a leader,” Veigli said.

There is little doubt that the success he had in Essex will soon blossom at St. Clair.