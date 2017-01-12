Sports Roundup – Puempel nets hat trick for Rangers

by Fred Groves

Essex’s Matt Puempel recorded his first professional hockey hat trick on December 29, netting three power-play goals for the New York Rangers in a 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

“My teammates helped me a lot,” Puempel said on the Rangers’ website.

It was the first time a New York player had scored three power-play goals in a single game since 1994.

Puempel was pleased to have his older brother at the game.

On December 27, Puempel helped set up the winning goal for the Rangers as they beat his former team, the Ottawa Senators, 4-3. A week earlier, he had a beauty of a wrist shot goal in the first period against the Penguins.

Puempel has recently been put back on the injured reserve list.

• Former Essex Raven Luke Willson caught an 11-yard touchdown pass and hauled in three catches as the Seattle Seahawks beat San Francisco 25-23. In this past Saturday’s playoff game, Willson had a four yard catch in the 26-6 win over the Detroit Lions.

• Congratulations to the Essex peewee majors who recently won the Silver Stick tournament in Watford. The Ravens beat Woodstock in double overtime to clinch their third tourney title this season. Sporting an overall 30-3-5 record, the peewee majors and all minor hockey teams are preparing for the playoffs.

• After the holiday break, the high school sports schedules continue this week. The Essex District High School Red Raiders girls’ volleyball teams are in Kingsville on Thursday and the boys’ basketball squads, including the 3-0 junior side, will host Belle River.

• Essex’s Deen Oozeer, a third-year player, along with rookie Jamil Basilio and Cottam’s Cornelius Froese, helped the St. Clair College men’s volleyball team bring home a silver medal from the Niagara tournament this past weekend.

If you have anything for the sports roundup, please contact Fred Groves at FredGrovesgrover54@hotmail.com.