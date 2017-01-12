Essex Ravens Novice Major hockey action

submitted to EFP

The week between Christmas and New Year’s the Ravens travelled to Parkhill to participate in the Novice A regional Silverstick Tournament.

In game one, against the London Bandits, the Ravens scored first when Jesse C sprung Owen S on a breakaway. Midway through the second period, the Ravens went up 2-0 with some solid puck movement from the line of Jaclyn W, Ethan O, and Sean W tipping in for the goal. London scored two goals in the final period to end the game in a 2-2 tie. Ben F continued to flash that awesome glove hand to ensure a point for Essex.

Later that day, the Ravens faced off against North London Nationals. Owen S scored for Essex only 14 seconds in, on assists from Cade S and Meredith C. That line combined for a second goal just two and a half minutes later on a snipe from Cade S. Following a North London power play goal, Braeden C scored the third goal for Essex off a great feed from Caleb C. Unfortunatley, the Ravens began to show some tired skating legs and the Nationals capitalized, scoring twice to end the game in a 3-3 tie.

The following day, the Ravens played a strong Strathroy Rocket team. The Rockets scored first off a scrum in front of the Raven’s net. With four tenths of a second left in the first period, Wyatt G evened the score at one, with a nice power play goal. Down a goal in the second period, Braeden C scored for Essex on a beautiful passing play from Wyatt G and Caleb C. Following a power play goal for Strathroy, the Ravens battled back to tie the game at three, on a rebound goal from Braeden off a Jesse C point shot. With ten seconds left in the second period, the Ravens took the lead when Braeden C notched the natural hat trick. In the third the combination of solid goaltending by Ben F and shut down defense of Mason G, Cole G, Evan M, Jesse C, Hudson D, and Nash L kept the Rockets off the scoreboard, resulting in a 4-3 Essex victory.

A quirk in the schedule gave the players and their families a whole day off to enjoy tobogganing, swimming, and nature hikes. Special thanks to coaches Jack, Al, Joe, Jeff, and Eric for organizing the team meal as well as the barbeque the next day.

The Ravens faced the North London Nationals in the semi-finals. The first period felt like a prize fight with both teams feeling each other out. The defensive pairing of Evan M and Hudson D had a strong period, clearing the zone on numerous occasions. Late in the second period, Caleb C scored for the Ravens, to go up 1-0. The third period, strong goaltending by Reed V held the Ravens to the one goal lead until late in the game when London tied things up at 1-1. This exciting semi-final headed to overtime. The first five minutes of sudden death solved nothing. The game went to one minute each of 5 on 5, 4 on 4, 3 on 3, 2 on 2 and finally 1 on 1. Reed V held the Nationals off the board throughout overtime resulting in a 1 on 1 scenario. Unfortunately with a 1 on 1 scenario, puck luck is a coin flip, and the Nationals scored for the 2-1 victory.

Although a disappointing result, the team should be very proud of the battle the players put forth not only in this game but all week, with some of the strongest play of the season. The coaching staff felt the team bonded both on and off the ice and this will strengthen them heading into playdowns.