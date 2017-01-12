Essex Thunder House league teams support Hockey for Hospice

submitted to EFP

Over the Christmas break Hockey for Hospice held its 21st tournament to support the local Hospice.

The Essex Thunder Atom Red team fought hard during the three day event to make the finals, losing by a small margin to Harrow in Game 5.

The Essex Thunder Peewee White team went into the finals undefeated and came out victorious against Amherstburg to win the tournament.

The Bantam Orange team fought for a spot in the finals and also won their division against Tecumseh.

Congratulations to all the coaches, and players for a great tournament. Thanks to all who supported a great cause.