73’s Grab 3 of 4 points

by Garrett Fodor

The Essex 73’s did themselves no favours in the standings this past week.

Despite sitting at first place in the tight standings, with second place Lakeshore two points behind, the Essex 73’s failed to keep pace, as they only managed to pick up three of the possible four points this past week. The Canadiens picked up four.

On Tuesday, the 73’s hosted the Dresden Jr. Kings. Making his 73’s debut was forward Brayden Kettlewell. Kettlewell is originally from Brantford and is in his last year of junior eligibility. He was acquired from the Wallaceburg Lakers. He tallied twelve points, including nine goals in 22 games for the Lakers. Kettlewell said he’s not an offensive player, but it felt good to get his first goal with the 73’s. He is excited to join the Essex team in his final season.

The 73’s came off the heels of a shutout loss to the Lakeshore Canadiens on December 30. However, it did not take long before the 73’s found the scoreboard. Just 19 seconds after the puck drop, Tyler Boughner walked in and snapped a wrist shot past Joel Sowinski. To close out the frame, the Essex doubled its lead on a man advantage opportunity. David Cooke tipped in a goal past Sowinski.

In the middle frame, Dresden drew within one goal when Dillion Liberty beat 73’s goalie, Jax Dhont in the final minute of the second period.

The first 40 minutes were dominated offensively by the 73’s, as they outshot the visitors 33-15.

In the final frame, Dresden came out flying, scoring just 20 seconds after the puck drop, with Liberty tallying his second goal of the night.

With four minutes left, Kettlewell drove to the net hard and scored to put the 73’s ahead. With 79 seconds left, the Jr. Kings ‘never-say-die’ attitude was rewarded when they beat Dhont with a trickling five-hole goal, sending the game into overtime. In overtime, Kevin Ritzer, was the hero for Dresden as he ended the game just 44 seconds into the extra frame. Shots were 48-25. Essex fell 4-3.

On Sunday night, the 73’s closed out the week in Amherstburg to face the Admirals. The Admirals, who were were defeated 5-1 by Lakeshore on Friday, Jan. 6, were unable to catch up on the 73’s in this match-up. Michael Vieira opened the scoring for Essex just two minutes into the period. The lead lasted only five minutes before Ryan Alexander tied things up at 1. Closing out the period, Essex found the back of the net, with Blake McConville converting on a pass from William Stadder, with ten minutes to go in the opening frame.

In the second period, teams exchanged goals from Tyler Boughner and Dean Patterson, three minutes apart. Shots read 27-12 and the score was 3-2 for Essex, after two periods.

The third period was all about offense. Admirals forward Caleb Paquette tied the game two minutes in. But the resilient 73’s scored one minute later, when William Stadder netted a fantastic goal. Patterson blasted a slapshot by Dhont for his second of the night for the Admirals before Essex scored three unanswered goals in the final ten minutes to prevail 7-4 over its rivals. Shots were 41-17 for the visiting 73’s.