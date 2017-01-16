OPP Reports – Police looking for Driver of Hit & Run Pedestrian Collision

submitted to EFP

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fail to remain motor vehicle collision that occurred on Thursday January 12, 2017 at approximately 9:00 p.m.

A teenaged girl received minor injuries when she was struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of St. Peter Street in the Town of Belle River after exiting a friend’s vehicle and attempting to cross the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and spoke to the teenager confirming she had struck her but then abruptly left the scene.

The vehicle is being described as a silver coloured Chrysler 200 or similar.

The lone female driver was described as being approximately 35 -40 years of age with platinum blonde hair and spoke with a high pitched voice.

Any person with information regarding this collision should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police Lakeshore Detachment at 1-519-728-1810.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.