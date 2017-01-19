Brandon Revenberg looks back on his rookie year

There are many unwritten rules by which a professional athlete has to live.
For Essex’s Brandon Revenberg, those rules include working hard, learning from his mistakes, and never, ever taking anything for granted.
Just coming off his first full season on the offensive line of the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Ti-Cats, Revenberg can not take too many days off during the next six months.
“There are no guarantees. You could get traded, you could get cut. There’s no job security,” he said from the comforts of the country home belonging to his parents, Jerry and Cindy.
After graduating from Essex District High School, where, he was on the defensive side of the ball, Revenberg went on to be a standout at Grand Valley State, a Division II school.
He was drafted third overall, started five games for the Ti-Cats, and played at both the left guard and right tackle spots. In the pre-season, he was taking a few snaps at centre, just in case they needed the versatile lineman to step in.
“I just went through the whole season with no expectations and just let it happen. It worked out well for me and I am pretty happy with the season,” he commented.
When he was at Grand Valley, Revenberg was not highly sought after until his final season. When it came time to go to the combine training camp, which was before the draft, he was getting a lot more attention.
The Ti-Cats not only took him third overall, signing a three-year contract, but he was named the team’s Most Outstanding Rookie.
In college, he played fall and spring ball, and did not have as much time off as he does now. That doesn’t mean he can kick back and take it easy.
He’s been told to get stronger and faster. He has to work on his cardio, which might be a challenge for a guy who is 6’5” and weighs 300 pounds. However, as a pro who wants to improve, he knows that high intensity, short sprint bursts is what he will work on.
At the end of his rookie season, Revenberg, like all other team members, had what is called an exit meeting with the coaches.
“It was short and sweet. They told me they were happy with the way I played this year.”
There were a couple of memorable moments in year one for the big man. One good, one not so good.
Against Montreal, early in the season, he helped out with a combo block, which resulted in a touchdown.
“That’s when I got the feeling that I belong here and I can really do this,” he said.
The not so good memory, well let’s just say that he was knocked on his butt and he admitted, after looking at the game tape, that he had poor technique on that play.
As far as playing in Hamilton, it gives his family and friends plenty of chances to see him suit up and live his dream.
“I love being there. Being that close to home makes it so much easier for me,” he said.
Asked if he watches football on TV, maybe to check out how others do it, he says no.
No doubt he has his mind on other things, like preparing to wed his long-time high school sweetheart just before the next Ti-Cats training camp.
Recent Comments