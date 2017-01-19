2017: A year for economic development in Essex

by Sylene Argent

There are several plans set for this year that will implement economic development strategies for the Town of Essex.

Nelson Silveira, Essex’s new Economic Development Officer, has been looking at ways to enhance this aspect of the municipality since he arrived on the scene in the fall.

At the Monday, December 19 Essex Council Meeting, $50,000, from the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation returned surplus, was approved to be used to complete action items in the Town of Essex Economic Development Strategic Plan for 2017-18. His two-year Economic Development Strategic Plan was also adopted.

Silveira explained that having an Economic Development Strategic Plan in place will have many benefits, including decision making guidance as Council and the Town move ahead with projects. A strategic plan will also set and confirm priorities for Council and Administration, and aid in resource allocation. This will also help provide focus for the future.

Last year, Council approved the Town of Essex Strategic Plan 2016-2018. The 2017-2018 Economic Development Strategic Plan is meant to complement the 2016-

2018 Corporate Strategic Plan, he noted.

Through the Economic Development Strategic Plan, Silveira highlights five Strategic Priorities to guide ongoing efforts, including investment attraction, tourism development, marketing and promotion, business retention and expansion, and regional economic development support.

Not all action items outlined in the Economic Development Strategic Plan require funding, Silveira, noted. Items, such as further promoting Harrow and Essex Centre’s Community Improvement Programs (CIPs) and increasing awareness through social networking do not require further financial contributions.

However, Silveira, through the report to Council, had five programs for which he wanted the $50,000 of the returned WEEDC funding to be used. In October, Essex received its share of the accumulated surplus of the Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation (WEEDC) in the amount of $72,800. These funds had to be used in support of economic development initiatives.

The first priority would be to use $10,000 to conduct a hotel feasibility study to identify potential sites in Essex and Harrow. He is perusing further funding through the Tourism Development Fund and looking to possibly partner with a potential developer to assist with costing on this action item.

Silveira said he found it interesting that the area does not have much by means of accommodation for those visiting the area, whether it be to tour wineries or attending sporting tournaments. In order to attract that, a business case has to be completed to entice potential investors. With the wineries and sporting events, he thinks the area has a business case for a hotel in the area.

Another $10,000 is going to Tourism Oriented Directional Signage (TODS) for downtown Essex and downtown Harrow, in addition to area wineries. He also plans to utilize $20,000 of the funds for a Tourism Marketing Plan and Online Tourism Marketing initiatives, to include content development, partnership opportunities, video development (not including cost of tourism website, which has been previously approved). He hopes to be able to further pursue grant funding for this initiative as well, the report to Council notes.

He also plans to use $10,000 to invest in attraction marketing materials, to include site ready investment materials, sector profiles, and economic development promotion.

Moving forward, Silveira said everything to do with the Economic Development Strategic Plan has to benefit the entire municipality.

The Plan focuses on the next two years, he explained, as it has to be flexible. When potential opportunities come up, the Plan will let Council and Administration know if they will fit with those set priorities.