Essex Council notes for January 16

by Sylene Argent

Mini Grant bylaw implemented

Essex Council received and supported the “Community Improvement Grant Supplement Essex Centre and Harrow Centre” report, with a $10,000 cap for each the Harrow Centre and Essex Centre programs, and further adopted bylaw 1570, amending the Essex Centre and Harrow Community Improvement Programs. Each approved applicant, on a first come-first serve bases, can receive up to $2,000 through this program, following application requirements.

This is an additional grant to both CIP programs. The Mini Grant will be a supplement to the Façade Improvement Grant in the Essex Centre and Harrow Community Improvement Programs for minor building facade rehabilitation and maintenance initiatives for commercial, combined commercial residential, and industrial uses within CIP area boundaries. This program offers a 100 percent contribution from the Town to refresh an existing façade with projects, including minor repairs, repainting, and other fixes to existing facades, the report notes.

These types of works will help improve the overall look in the downtown areas.

The Façade Improvement Grant, through the CIP programs, requires property owners to contribute 50 percent of the cost of rehabilitation. The Town can provide up to $12,000 for approved applications.

Staff of the Planning Department suggested the Mini Grant should stand alone, as a supplement to the Façade Improvement Grant, to not disqualify a property or business owner from subsequently applying for monies through the Façade Improvement Grant in the future.

Councillor Steve Bjorkman and Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche thought that though this was a small grant, business or property owners should still have to contribute funds to these projects.

Councillor Bill Caixeiro noted if there was a buy-in, what would be the purpose of implementing the Mini Grant as businesses could still use the Façade Improvement Grant.

It was noted that the small grant could be used for small improvements and this would allow the Façade Improvement Grant to be used at a later date as businesses can tap into grants only once.

Councillor Randy Voakes liked the Mini Grant idea. He said the downtown area looks deplorable and this would help with aesthetics. He did not agree with the buy-in option suggested at the meeting as he believes this will help struggling or small businesses implement some improvements.

Mayor Ron McDermott said he was OK with giving funds to local business owners to help them with minor repairs through this program, but disagreed with giving funds to landlords of local buildings who live out-of-town.

Voakes argued the money is not going out of Town, it is being invested in the community.

To the motion to receive the report and support the program, adding the $10,000 cap for each program with a $2,000 max per applicant, in a recorded vote, Councillors Voakes, Caixeiro, Bondy, and Larry Snively were in favour. McDermott, Meloche, and Bjorkman were opposed.

Assistant planner appointed as secretary of COA

Council appointed the Assistant Planner, Rita Jabbour, as Secretary-Treasurer to the Committee of Adjustment.

Admin to look into ORV usage

Council directed Administration to form a committee and further investigate the possibility of creating an Off Road Vehicle (ORV) pilot project on select Essex rural roadways.

Council received the corresponding report submitted for the meeting. The report noted that around 220 people attended recent open houses that solicited public input on the matter. The open houses were held in November in Essex, Harrow, and McGregor. Discussion with attendees surrounded around the possibility of the Town looking for a way to permit, regulate, and restrict the operation of ORVs on municipal roadways.

A large majority of those who attended the open houses were in favour of the Town implementing some kind of pilot project that would allow ORV usage on pre-determined Essex roadways, even only if certain times of the year.

The report noted that around 75 percent of respondents stated they ride ORVs for recreational purposes. If a pilot project was to be pursued, they would prefer usage in rural areas, the report notes.

During the meeting, Essex CAO Tracey Pillon-Abbs said staff sat down with a map and could not identify a pilot project area that would be safe and logical for such a program. Some routes could negatively impact on other tourism initiatives.

The report notes Administration reviewed possible routes to frame ORV usage as a tourism product, however, there was a challenge in identifying a safe route without leading to dead ends or unintentionally directing riders to travel on county roads as many of the local roadways do not directly cross county roads.

The report continues that many of the open house commenters noted they would prefer a trail option rather than road riding, however, ERCA prohibits the use of any motor vehicles on the Chrysler Canada Greenway.

In addition, the report states, the County has expressed ORV use on its roads is not currently something it would be willing to entertain.

With the majority of respondents to the open houses wanting for some type of pilot program, Councillor Bill Caixeiro said he understands there are challenges and can appreciation the opinion of not moving on something at this time, but also does not think it would be proper to slid the issue under the carpet. He thinks there is still opportunity to look at some kind of pilot project.

Councillor Larry Snively said he would also like to see a pilot project, and offered to sit on the committee to look into this.