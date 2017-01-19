Howling at the Moon:: The truth can be difficult

by Sylene Argent

It is always said that ‘honesty is the best policy,’ but telling the truth, or at least the whole truth, is not always easy.

We have all told those little white lies to avoid hurting the feelings of others, and we have all kept within ourselves our own feelings in an attempt to diffuse a potentially tempered situation or in putting the needs of someone else first.

When we find ourselves in these types of situations, it is definitely a gray area. Is it better to tell the truth, or is it better slip in a little white lie? That is always the question.

Though telling the truth can be difficult, sometimes just putting it out there truly is the best policy. The truth can hurt, but so could being lied to, even if it is a small one.

But then, there is the point that truth is but a perspective. And not everyone’s perspective aligns perfectly with actual happenstances or truths; our own experiences, insecurities, ego, jealousy, or guilt can combine to distort that common reality.

So, can a little white lie really be a non-truth? Could it be more of a perspective?

Personally, I have trouble with the little white lies. It can be hard to say the truth, but I think my tendency is to put my opinion out there as clearly as I can, but also as kindly as I can. Further, I appreciate it from others when I get the same treatment, as difficult as it may be to hear sometimes.

Even being honest with ourselves can be difficult. In fact, maybe that is one of the hardest things to do. But, if we can’t be real with ourselves, how can we be real with others? And sometimes, like in my case, being hard on one’s self can be a block from opening up to others, causing a presumption everyone else is being as critical as you are on yourself.

Being a social creature can sure be tricky sometimes, but when you are need of support or a pick-me-up, it sure is handy to have those people in your life who are there to lean upon and be straight with you.