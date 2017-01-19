Let’s Talk About – Firemen in danger

by Evelyn Couch

We do not want to miss talking about all those firemen working in danger when Story Book Early Learning Centre was enveloped in that raging fire. They must have been aware all through those long hours that there was constant danger of an explosion as the fire occurred so close to the gas bar.

They answer the call and they stay with it no matter the circumstances. I once saw a fireman at a barn fire fall through the straw mow to the cement floor below.

Yes, I know it is not always men, although after I watched a firewoman try to lug that heavy hose into position, I realized strength is needed as well as courage. What more is there to say other than to express our gratitude that they are faithful to their job.