Up a Creek, without a Paddle – What 30 means to me

by Jessica Azar

Over the holidays, I turned the big 3-0. Many of you might think 30 is no big deal, but to a woman in her late twenties, it is.

I have spent a lot of time thinking about what my 30s might look like. Right now, they feel a lot like 29, but I can tell you I can relate to those in their thirties much more easily than I can relate to those in their twenties.

Many people in their twenties have a sense of feeling careless and invincible. It’s a bit of ignorance that makes your twenties so much fun. You can think about yourself and not feel like you have to worry about the consequences. Your body doesn’t ache all over after a late night out. Your worries are who’s driving downtown this weekend and what you should wear.

I am a bit scared of 30, only because it is still new. But I hear that people loved their thirties, so I have hope. I just know how I feel. I keep thinking about the future now and saving to put money away for retirement. But now that I am older, and able to save money, all I want to do is spend it on travel that I couldn’t do in my twenties because I could not afford to.

Then there is health. I can pull my back out from reaching for a plate in the cupboard! I don’t remember the last time I knelt down and my knees didn’t crack. At Christmas, my nephew tossed me a ball of wrapping paper to throw away, and as I caught it, my neck kinked. OUCH! They all got a good chuckle out of it, and I laughed it off, while cursing under my breath.

When I have a late night of fun with my friends (which happens WAY less often now), I don’t wake up the next day feeling fine, ready to get back at it. I wake up in deep regret and have to waste the entire day nursing a killer headache.

Then there is the topic of children. “When are you guys going to have them?” is something I am asked all the time. It doesn’t bother me, but now that I am thirty, it is definitely on my radar more than it has been in the past. Life is short, and I want my husband and I to never have any regrets or to never write-off any opportunities that could enrich our lives.

With 30 comes more wisdom that I had in my twenties. That is a given. But, if you asked me in my young twenties, I would have told you that I had it all figured out. I am more aware now of what is important, and what isn’t. I am more understanding and accepting of differences of opinions, and the way we all choose to live our own lives.

I also am working on setting more boundaries for how I let others treat me, and doing what is best for my mental health and well-being. It sounds selfish, but I spent a lot of my twenties doing things I didn’t want to do, for people who didn’t appreciate it. So, live and learn. I won’t be doing much of that anymore.

In conclusion, I believe the sooner I can get over my fright of the number, overall, my thirties will be a decade for self-awareness and life improvements.