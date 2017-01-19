CUPE President says library strike ‘unprecedented’

by Fred Groves

Unprecedented.

That’s how the President of CUPE Ontario describes the ongoing dispute between the Essex County Library Board and its 57 striking librarians.

“It is incredibly rare that we would see a strike go on this long,” Fred Hahn said.

He said that his union has over 1,200 collective agreements throughout the province and the longest he has seen a strike go on is eight months.

The strike in Essex County is almost seven months long and there are no scheduled talks between the two sides.

On Monday night, at the Essex Town Council meeting, Deputy-Mayor Richard Meloche, who is also the Chairperson of the Library Board, said that the two sides have no immediate plans to return to the bargaining table and the scheduled January 25 Board meeting has been canceled.

Essex Councillor Larry Snively wants the Board to go through the contract again and see if any work can be done.

“I encourage both sides to get back to the table. I walk the streets of Harrow and get verbally attacked about the libraries,” Snively said.

Meloche said the Board has put forth its ‘best and final offer.’ The main issue continues to be short-term, third-party disability.

“I got a call from a librarian and all she did was cry. I believe this strike is going to get nasty,” Snively commented.

At Monday night’s meeting, a delegation wanted to come to Council and speak about the strike, but was denied the opportunity.

According to Essex Clerk Robert Auger, the Town’s procedural bylaw does not permit anyone to speak about ongoing labour disputes and that Council has the discretion to deny a delegation that involves an issue that is beyond the Town’s jurisdiction.

“When they want to raise an issue that involves their tax dollars they should never be denied,” Councillor Randy Voakes said.

The January 25 Library Board meeting that was cancelled was going to look at whether or not library branches could be opened on a part-time basis and staffed by management. This possibility does not sit well with Hahn.

“It’s not acceptable to put a band-aid on this wound,” he said.

Hahn, who was in Essex to support the librarians earlier in the strike, added that he hopes both sides can resume talks.

“They have been inspiring to me. It’s a difficult situation they are in,” he said.

The CUPE President also said that the librarians continue to have a lot of community support and have done everything they can to apply pressure to the Board.