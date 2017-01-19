ERCA Looking for Feedback Regarding Holiday Beach

Essex Region Conservation is inviting input on future plans for Holiday Beach Conservation Area. An open house will be hosted to review the draft master plan for this globally significant and important Bird Area and daytrip destination for thousands of visitors.

“Holiday Beach Conservation Area provides important habitat values, is a beautiful beach destination, and features more than 70 seasonal campsites,” Kevin Money, ERCA’s Director of Conservation Services said. “It’s also world renowned for fall birding, and was named the third best fall migration viewing site in all of North America by Audubon Magazine.” The draft Holiday Beach Master Plan has been developed in consultation with many park users and stakeholders. Now, ERCA is inviting the public to provide input on this document.

A few highlights of the plan include ensuring the protection of the site’s ecological values while improving visitor experiences, finding new ways of reducing waste and energy consumption, constructing new trails and a feasibility study of creating a raptor centre.

A full copy of the plan can be found on the website at www.erca.org/holiday-beach.

The open house is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24 from 4pm – 7pm at the Libro Centre, located at 3295 Meloche Road, Amherstburg.