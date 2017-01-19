Several existing businesses get new locations, new shops welcomed

by Sylene Argent

The holiday season did not stop development from continuing in the business district of Essex Centre. Construction on existing facilities and moving to new locations seems to have been the main themes for many of the changes that have taken place lately.

Just before the holidays, Sunsations Tanning & Resort Wear rebranded and moved from its former location on the north side of Talbot Street to the former Moore & Coutts Building at 46 Talbot Street North.

Essex Stained Glass owner Liz Semperger purchased the former Moore & Coutts building in the fall. She utilized the Town’ Essex Centre Community Improvement Plan to implement improvements to the facility’s façade. More improvements are expected in the future.

Local Massage Therapist Nicole Kennedy has been operating her service in Town for around 20 years. She recently moved her business to a new office within the Essex Community Services facility, located at 35 Victoria Avenue.

Kennedy is excited to be working in the heart of Essex Centre again, and is enjoying the opportunity to share space with a local organization that offers the community many programs and services.

Farm Credit Canada has relocated to 319 Talbot Street North in the newly developed plaza at the corner of Hopgood and Talbot Street

Existing business, Bright Yoga, has also made a move within Essex Centre. It is now located across the street from its former location. Its new address is 70B Talbot Street North.

There are three new business to town. Essex Family Dental is located inside the newly expanded medical facility that used to be Holy Name, 186 Talbot Street South-Suite 102. Big Dog Vapory is located at 8 Talbot Street North, and Talbot Massage Therapy is located within the 113 Talbot Street South Unit.

Construction is ongoing at the Walk-In Clinic facility. Brady’s Drug Store hasmoved to the centre of the building.

Essex Town Council has approved an amendment to Zoning Bylaw 1037 for the property located at the north end of South Talbot Road. This area is east of Highway # 3 and south of the McDonalds and Tim Hortons restaurants on Maidstone Avenue West in Essex Centre.

According to the associated report, the lands are designated “Highway Corridor Commercial Area 4” in the Town of Essex Official Plan and zoned Commercial District 3.4 (C3.4). The applicant asked to rezone the property to permit the repair, sale, lease, and rental of construction machinery, a contractor’s office, heavy and light repair shop, machinery, tool and equipment rental, storage facility, warehouse and welding shop, as additional permitted uses for the subject lands.