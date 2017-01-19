Town wants to buy Harrow High School

by Fred Groves

The Municipality of Essex wants to buy Harrow High School.

At Monday night’s Council meeting, and after surprisingly little discussion, it was decided to notify the Greater Essex County District School Board that the town is interested in purchasing the secondary school that closed in June, 2016.

Deemed surplus, the Board closed the school and announced that the building and property was for sale.

“We want the recreational lands. They are important to what we have going on there,” Councillor Sherry Bondy, who represents Harrow, said.

A skate board park, ball diamond, and walking trail are on the School Board’s property that the Town has been maintaining.

“The community doesn’t know what’s ours. We’ve been operating it like it was ours,” Bondy said.

While the Board is now required to dispose of the property, the municipality is not first in line to acquire Harrow High.

Higher priorities go to other school boards, college and universities, and local health networks. The good news is that the town is ahead of any private developer.

“If a private developer was interested, we would reach out and work with them,” Bondy said.

Essex has until February 22 to let the Board know that it is interested. In the meantime, town administration has been directed to prepare a Community Hub Business Plan outlining possible uses and potential costs prior to the School Board deadline of that on May 23.

“I don’t think we would tear it down if we bought it. We would sever it,” Bondy said.

Based on a 2016 School Board facility review, Harrow High is in overall good condition, but it was noted that to remain a school, the building would need extensive repairs, which are tagged at $13.1 million over two to six years.

The price of the school and property is not known and the Board will complete an appraisal, and it would come in at a full market value.