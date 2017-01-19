Story Book Early Learning Centre grateful for community support

Story Book Early Learning Centre is excited to announce that with the cooperation of the Greater Essex County District School Board and the Ministry of Education, we have secured an interim building and will be relocating our programs effective Monday, January 23, 2017 at the former Sun Parlour Junior School located at 492 County Road 8 in Essex. This relocation is due to the devastating fire which occurred on January 6, 2017, which destroyed our building.

If your child was enrolled in our program and you would like to send your child to the new location we ask that you call the centre at 519-776-7772 or e-mail us at storybookjaf@on.aibn.com with your contact and child’s information and we will be in touch with you.

We are now able to accept donations, both monetary, in goods, and in kind. We are a non-profit organization and an account has been set up with the Royal Bank for monetary donations. If you have toys, furniture, and books for children under the age of 4 years that you would like to donate, we would ask that you drop them off at Sun Parlour School commencing Saturday, January 14, 2017 during the hours of 9 am and 3 pm. We will be accepting donations at this site 7 days a week.

We wish to thank the parents of those children affected by the fire as it is you that has had to find alternate care for your children in a moment’s notice. This is very upsetting for any family to have to deal with. We would also like to thank the entire community for their continued support as without you we could not have accomplished so much in these very few days after the fire.