Council hears street lighting plan

by Sylene Argent

Essex Council received the Planning Department’s verbal presentation and report regarding the streetlight replacement plan 2018 in Essex Centre. It is hoped Planning staff members will submit a report to Council with specific recommendations for street lighting and street signage replacement for 2018 at the second meeting in February.

In the report, Policy Planner Jeff Watson noted administration was asked to undertake a street lighting assessment for Talbot Street in Essex Centre, with complete street light replacement. Consultants have evaluated the existing street lighting infrastructure as part of the assessment, and further have developed a street lighting replacement plan.

According to the report, the start date for this redevelopment program is estimated to be early in 2018, should Council decide to move forward with the project.

Watson said Council commissioned the consultants to complete this report around a year ago. He gave Council an overview of their recommendations.

The report notes there are 57 silver-pole streetlights and 32 black-pole streetlights between Fairview and Maidstone Avenues. The silver poles are over 60-years old, the report notes, and in need of more frequent inspections to assess their structural integrity.

The report continues that last summer, in response to the wishes of the Essex Centre BIA and local businesses, the burgundy coloured street light poles on Talbot Street from Arthur Avenue to Victoria Avenue, and the traffic signal poles at Talbot and Centre Streets, were removed, refurbished, and painted black.

The report continues that in the proposed plan, the silver poles would be replaced with poles and lighting of a similar design. The recommended replacement light standard is a Holophane Granville II with a Salem aluminium pole and decorative skirt. The pole has fluted channels in which brackets for flower basket hangers and banner arms can be mounted by means of a retainer block, it states in the report.

Watson said the upgrade could constitute an annual energy and maintenance savings of $27,000.

It is proposed that the existing street lighting be replaced in two phases.

The estimated cost of phase 1 is $980,000. It is recommended that the silver poles and HPS lighting be replaced.

The estimated cost for phase 2 is $210,000, which would include replacing the 32 existing black streetlights with the new poles. The existing light fixtures with new LED modules will be mounted on the replacement poles. Street signage at the downtown street intersections with Talbot Street would also be replaced, the report notes.

Watson noted there is an alternative phase 2 option, with an estimated cost $16,000. This would replace the light modules within the existing light fixtures, substituting the mercury vapour lighting with LED light modules.

The new poles will be aesthetically superior to the silver poles, and most wiring would be underground for a much cleaner appearance in the downtown area.

He added that provisions could be made for future lighting, such as an archway, at the entrance at the Heritage Gardens Park.

He said not all poles can be removed because they may have more than one function.

Another recommendation attached to the report is that the street name signs be replaced as well.

Councillor Bill Caixeiro said he has no problem with project, but it is only part of what needs to be done. He said he needs to see what the aesthetics of the downtown area will look like ultimately, including lighting. He wants a theme before the poles are purchased to make sure it fits the ultimate goal.

“I’m in favour of doing this, but want to do it properly,” he said.

Watson commented this lighting program is following the Essex Centre Streetscape Plan and Silo District Plan that was completed in 2014.

Councillor Steve Bjorkman noted through the Streetscape Plan a hub of the county theme was selected. He said there is a long-term vision.

Caixeiro said the Streetscape Plan was done before this term of Council and would like to review it. He said similar plans should be done for the other wards.

Bjorkman added painting the light poles was looked at, but it was costly. Watson said it could be as much as $1500 a pole to do that. And, that wouldn’t resolve the issue of the maintenance the existing poles require as they continually need to be inspected.

Bjorkman said it is time for this to happen and Council can look at how to finance it.

Councillor Larry Snively said this plan for street poles has been in the works for years. He said he supports the project, but to come out with the funds all at once would be difficult. He agrees with other Councillors who suggest that perhaps the project could be done in phases. He would like administration to look into grant funding. He said Harrow lighting needs to be looked at as well.