Youth live out storybook tales at ACCESS fundraiser

by Sylene Argent

Nearly every youth is fascinated with the magic of fairy tales. Whether the stories include fairy godmothers, princes, or talking inanimate objects, these stories tend captivate their young audiences, allowing their imaginations to explore the charming storylines.

On Saturday afternoon, ACCESS County Community Support Services hosted a princess event at Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens. Here, through two separate sessions, around 50 youth from around the county were able to dress up in their fairy tale costumes and act like royalty, straight off of the pages of the stories they love to read, for the afternoon.

Wendy German, the Development Manager with ACCESS, said this special event was a means to raise funds for this organization’s long list of services that are provided throughout the county, including within the Municipality of Essex. It also gave ACCESS staff members an opportunity to provide information about its Keys Early Years Program.

The youth participants were able to sing favourite songs with a princess character, make crafts to bring home, and take a photo dressed in their creative costumes so they could remember participating in this special day for years to come.

The character princess onsite also gave each of the young participants a gift before they departed.

On January 28, ACCESS will host its annual Kingsville Polar Bear Dip. For more information about ACCESS and its upcoming events, log onto accesscounty.ca.