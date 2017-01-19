Heritage Essex hosts mini-golf fundraiser

by Sylene Argent

On Friday evening, seven teams of four individuals teed off in the third mini-golf fundraiser for Heritage Essex at Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens. The event, which had just four teams its first year, has certainly grown since its inception.

Tony Malkowski, Heritage Essex’s Board President, said kicking off the year with the mini-golf event is not only a way to have fun during the time of year where some can begin to experience the winter blues, it could help Heritage Essex start 2017 with on a positive note in the bank, too.

Though the event took part on Friday the 13th, participants overlooked superstitions to have some fun and enjoy a pizza dinner. To help capture the spirit of the date, superstition facts were placed along the mini-golf route to further entertain and inform the golfers. Some of the facts dated back to as far as the 1300s.

In addition to attracting patrons to participate in the event, Heritage Essex also benefited from hole sponsors. Volunteers and staff members were grateful to everyone’s participation to ensure the event was successful and provided for an evening of fun.

Malkowski said Heritage Essex members are trying to host several fundraising events throughout the year. Its major fundraiser is the Essex Train Show, which will take place over the February 25-26 weekend at Essex Public School.

The Essex Train Show, he said, is expected to attract a large number of vendors and many enthusiasts, who will display their large model train sets.