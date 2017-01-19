Show offers a lot to hunters, collectors

by Fred Groves

Whether you were a hunter, a collector, or interested in history, there was plenty to see on Sunday morning at the Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village’s gun show.

One of the vendors at the show was Walt Cooper of Kingsville. He brought a couple of antiques that dated back over 100 years to display at the show, among other long guns.

Holding up a gun that he said was a .25 caliber rolling block loaded rifle, Cooper said that particular one was a transition model, which replaced the black powder muzzel style and went to cartridge.

“They are very rare. It’s a collectors’ item. I don’t think they would fire it,” Cooper said.

Perhaps the neatest gun in Cooper’s collection was a Winchester 16 gauge with a hammer, which he said would be used for “cowboy action shooting.”

History was certainly on display as well at the well-attended event at the Museum. One collector had several handguns that were carefully laid behind glass. There was an 1851 Colt Navy handgun, which he commented was used in the military. Each troop would have its own identifying letter. For the Essex Troop, for example, there were only 55 of the guns issued.

Ed Landstrom came from Merlin and he also had several old guns in his collection for sale including the well-known Lee-Enfield rifle.

“That design came out in the 1890s,” Landstrom said of one of the models he brought. “They produced them in India until the 1950s.”

Sunday’s show had a wide variety of items, including one vendor who brought along some WWII items, which included an interesting looking hand grenade launcher.