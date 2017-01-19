Voice of Experience – Celebrations

by Evelyn Couch

The centennial of Essex being established as a village was cause for a great anniversary celebration. Does anyone remember that Allan Thicke was one of the entertainers on celebration night? I remember having the privilege of interviewing him for a newspaper report. Actually, I don’t remember anything about it except that unusual name was pronounced as if it were thick.

For that same concert event, a well-known Canadian band from Toronto was hired. I cannot remember that name. I do remember that the organizers worried that there would not be a good attendance; both from the standpoint of raising enough money to pay the entertainers and to have a decent size crowd to listen to them. The hall was packed!

Six years later, Essex’s population had grown enough to make it a town, and I wanted the council and organizers to celebrate that, but they thought it was too soon to hold another centennial event. I still think that phenomenal growth was really something to celebrate. That was just one of the unusual situations in this town’s early years.

We do have an unusual history with our explosions and rebellion. Can we think of something for a gala event?

Looking through the history book I do not find anything on that date. I did read that when there was entertainment at night the extra cost of keeping the power plant operating after regular hours required someone to pay for lt. When the power was used for longer hours in a day, that drain affected power in Windsor. A booster transformer had to be installed in Essex.

As a result, Charles Naylor, who supplied electrical power from his lumber mill, sold that source to the town. Then the Essex Light and Power Company was established.

That is off the subject of celebrations, so I am glad my publishers allow me to ramble.