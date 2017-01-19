Essex Ravens Novice Major News

submitted to EFP

The Ravens started 2017 with the final two Bluewater league games against Lasalle and Belle River. In the Lasalle game, the Ravens came out slow and gave up two goals in the first period, to go down 2-0. The players would slowly find their skating legs after not having any game action for over a week. However, it wouldn’t be enough, as the Ravens would fall 2-0.

Two days later, the Ravens welcomed a red-hot Belle River team to the barn for the final league game of the year. Belle River led 1-0 after the first period, as the Ravens had difficulty getting the puck to the net. The second period would have only one goal, scored with Essex matching the score at two. The third period was a see-saw affair with Belle River taking the lead only to have Essex battle back to tie. Unfortunately, Belle River would get one late in the game to win 3-2. Essex finished fourth in league play and second place amongst “A” center teams. This second place finish afforded the Ravens a first round bye in play-downs. With at least three weeks off, the team looked to fill its schedule with exhibition games.

The team had two exhibition games. The first was an outdoor game against the moms from the team. Looking for payback from the prior year beat-down, the moms were looking to bring their “A-game” to the ice at Lanspeary park in Windsor. Unfortunately, for the moms, the kids were raring to go and would not let up, dominating the game from start to finish. Even a late roster addition of Jeffica S wouldn’t help the moms enough in this one. The team enjoyed a party later that night and thanks to the coaches for getting the kids awesome gongshow hockey hats.

The Ravens ended the week with an exhibition game against Belle River. The team played a very solid game in this game, with strong play from every player, including an undermanned defensive unit. A final score of 1-1 was reflective of the hard fought action.

The Ravens are awaiting their next opponent in play downs. The coaches were pleased with the efforts exhibited against Belle River and reminded the team to carry that intensity into the upcoming practices.