Essex Ravens Atom Minor – Winning silver, with a touch of gold

submitted to EFP

The International Silver Stick hockey tournament is a highly regarded event. The winners of the regional qualifiers square off to compete for the coveted Silver Stick.

The Essex Ravens Atom Minor hockey team, having won the Woodstock Regional Qualifier, sized up its opponents and knew winning would be no easy task.

During the round robin portion of the tournament, the Ravens battled hard, to finish with a three win, one tie, no loss record. The team defeated the Nickel City Devils by a score of 4-2, the St. Clair Shores Saints 4-0, the Newmarket Redmen 5-2, and tied the Whitby Wildcats 2-2. The seven points that the Ravens earned placed them first in Division 1, and a spot in the semi-finals.

As the top seed in Division 1, Essex was matched up against the second place finisher in Division 2, the Innisfil Winterhawks. The two teams traded opportunities throughout the first period, but neither team scored. In the second period, with Innisfil on a power play, the Winterhawks got the first goal of the game. In a flurry of activity in the Winterhawk crease, an Innisfil player covered a loose puck. The Ravens were awarded a penalty shot, and would make no mistake with it. Tied at one, the game moved into overtime.

The minutes ticked by, and with each buzzer, player after player was removed from the ice until only two from each team remained. A seemingly innocent shot at the Innisfil net slipped through the goaltender’s legs, ending the additional 12 minutes of overtime and sending Essex into the finals.

The final game re-matched Essex against the Whitby Wildcats who had defeated the St. Thomas Stars in the semi-final. The Ravens jumped out to an early lead, but Whitby answered before the period ended. The Wildcats scored again in the second to take a 2-1 lead. In the third period, Essex had a goal disallowed, only to score seconds later, following the faceoff and tying the game. An Essex high stick called back another Ravens goal, but the boys would not take no for an answer. They battled hard and followed up with a goal, taking a 3-2 lead. With under two minutes remaining, the Ravens were assessed a penalty and the Wildcats pulled its goalie for a 6 on 4 advantage. Essex however, refused to give up another goal and held on to win! Gloves, helmets, and sticks were flying at the sound of the buzzer!

The Essex Ravens Atom Minors hoisted the Silver Stick as a team. The champions fought through illness, injury, and some of the best teams in Ontario. The Ravens proved that a small town, with a big heart, can challenge to be the best, based on hard work and team spirit! GO RAVENS!