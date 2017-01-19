Extra time for the 73’s

by Garrett Fodor

This past week, the Essex 73’s had two games on the schedule. The home team earned a win and etched a loss on the stats. Friday’s game against Lakeshore was the team’s biggest loss and will be felt for the remainder of the season as 73’s captain, Dallas Pereira, collided with Lakeshore Canadiens forward, Ameen Fadel, midway through the first period. He suffered a broken leg that will required surgery. Pereira is out for the remainder of the season in what was his last season of junior hockey.

Essex began a week of action last Tuesday evening as the team hosted the Mooretown Flags. Early in the game, Flags’ forward, Nolan Riley, beat 73’s goalie, Jax Dhondt, with the man-advantage just ten minutes into the first period. The visitors led 1-0 after one period, with the shots reading 14-11.

In the final 40 minutes, Essex scored three straight goals from its veterans William Stadder, Eric Shaw, and Michael Vieira, obtaining a two-goal lead with 17 minutes remaining in the third period. The Flags came back, scoring five minutes apart, to tie the game up to make the final ten minutes of regulation interesting.

However, neither team was able to capitalize.

In the overtime frame, William Stadder was the hero as he maneuvered his way through the three Flags players on the ice and beat Hakr with a quick snapshot. Essex prevailed 4-3. Shots in the game read 43-28, in favour of Essex.

Closing out the week, Essex traveled to Lakeshore to face the Canadiens in a battle for first place. With a win, the Canadiens would draw even with 73’s in the standings, while having two games at hand.

The first period could not have been more perfect for Essex as its players jumped out to a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes. Stadder opened the scoring before new 73, and former LaSalle Viper, Michael Ruttinger closed it out in the final minute of the period. It concluded a near flawless period for the team as the players outshot the Canadiens 12-6. Had it not been for Canadiens goalie Mitch Topliffe, the game could have been more of a high-scoring affair.

Things took a turn for the worst in the second period, as the Canadiens responded in scoring a pair of goals two minutes apart.

In the third period, teams exchanged goals, including a pair of goals coming from Ameen Fadel for Lakeshore. It looked like Lakeshore would prevail 4-3, before Essex’s Tyler Boughner was able to jump on a loose puck in front of Topliffe with four seconds remaining in regulation.

In overtime, Topliffe went down as he collided with Eric Shaw, who suffered a head injury and did not return to the crease, forcing Lakeshore to put in a cold Colin Tetreault. Luckily for Tetreault, Canadiens captain Michael Long alleviated the stress and opportunities he faced. Long skated end to end before making a couple passes to Jake Nimmo, who was able to beat a sprawling Dhondt. Shots were 35-24 in favour of Essex.