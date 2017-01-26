Essex recognized at ERCA’s AGM

by Fred Groves

“A healthy economy, citizens, and environment are all linked together.”

That is what the newly elected Chairman of the Essex Regional Conservation Authority, Rick Fryer, believes in as he leads the organization into the next two years.

In 2016, ERCA launched a Strategic Plan, 2016-2025 – ‘Sustaining the Place for Life’, and so far, the numbers being posted are impressive.

At the annual general meeting held last Thursday night at the Essex Civic Centre, the 2016 Annual Report noted, among other accomplishments, that 101,000 trees were planted; 1,904 volunteers helped out; 103.5 acres of forest, tall grass prairie, and wetlands have been restored; and 15.5 kilometres of trails were developed.

“I believe that together, we have done a good job,” outgoing Chairman Ed Sleiman said.

Several awards and acknowledgments were presented Thursday night. The Town of Essex was awarded the prestigious Robert Pulleyblank Award for Municipal Achievement.

Essex made a contribution of $100,000, which was key in helping ERCA secure the $1 million in funding to construct the Cypher Systems Group Greenway that connects the trail between Essex and all the way to Amherstburg.

J. Brush Farms Ltd. of Harrow won the Conservation Farm Award as this farm utilizes cover crops including cereal, rye, oats, and clover.

The farm also added rock chutes and buffer strips along water courses to help reduce soil erosion.

Other winners included Irene Moore Davis, John R. Park Homestead Award; Henry Denotter, Education Award; Tom Henderson, Volunteer Award; Robert and Andrew Pula, Volunteer Award; Union Gas Limited, Volunteer Organization Award; Carrie Lee, Active in the Place for Life Award; Caldwell First Nation, Environmental Achievement Award; and Candice Kondratowicz, who won the ERCA Dennis Chase Staff Award.

While Fryer of Amherstburg is the new Chairman, Irek Kusmierczyk is the Vice-Chairperson. His fellow Windsor Councillor, Hilary Payne, who was also nominated as Vice-Chairperson, said during his remarks, “When we leave this planet we want to leave it better, and one way is with conservation.”

General Manager/Secretary-Treasurer Richard Wyman wrote in his annual message, “We have a responsibility to enrich and sustain our region with connected natural areas, where people are protected from flooding and erosion.”

In 2016, ERCA had a budget of around $9.3 million. Of that, $729,403.64 came from municipal special levy, $800,000 from the federal government, and $1.48 million from provincial grants.