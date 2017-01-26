Extended tree program to help landowners participate in conservation

submitted to EFP

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is putting the call out to landowners interested in planting trees on their property this spring.

These landowners can take part in a suite of programs designed to increase natural area coverage in the region.

“Planting trees on your property not only helps the environment, but can improve property value, reduce heating and cooling costs, and improve the aesthetics of your land,” Rob Davies, ERCA’s Forester said.

ERCA acts as a one-stop shop for property owners, letting them browse a catalogue of tree and shrub species, with the knowledge of experts to help guide their decisions. Costs vary from the price for seedlings to large stock trees.

“We want to make it as convenient as possible for individuals to help us restore natural coverage,” Davies said.

To participate in the program, individuals must own at least one acre of land and purchase a minimum of 100 seedlings or 15 large stock trees. The deadline for ordering trees has been extended to February 28.

“We also have grant programs available to landowners wishing to undertake more significant restoration projects such as reforestation, buffer strips, or prairie planting. We encourage qualified landowners to get in touch with us as soon as possible,” Davies said.

To qualify for grants, projects must be on one acre or more and include at least 500 trees. The grant programs may cover up to 90 per cent of the cost of the project.

Individuals can learn all about the tree-planting program and grant opportunities at the upcoming Tree Planting and Care Workshop, happening on Tuesday, February 21 from 6:30 to 8:00 PM at the Essex Civic Centre – 360 Fairview Avenue West, Essex. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required at essextreeworkshop2017.eventbrite.ca

For more information about ERCA’s tree planting and restoration programs, please visit www.erca.org/trees or contact Rob Davies at 519-776-5209 ext. 310.