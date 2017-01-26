Council, admin look forward to opportunities in 2017

by Sylene Argent

Every new year brings with it a blank slate, as well as a chance to plan for a great year with plenty of opportunity. For Councillors and senior staff for the Municipality of Essex, that blank slate means jotting down what they would like to tackle over the next 12 months to continue helping the municipality grow and prosper.

For Essex’s CAO, Tracey Pillon-Abbs, who has been at the helm of municipal affairs since July, this year will bring many opportunities to benefit residents as well as contribute to more efficiencies in ensuring the corporation of the Municipality runs as smoothly as possible.

In 2017, Pillon-Abbs has her sights set on officially launching e-scribe, an electronic way to create minutes and agendas.

Heading into budget deliberations, which are scheduled to begin on Monday, January 30 at the Essex Municipal Building, Pillon-Abbs is looking to 2017 to hopefully continue working on road improvements, tourism initiatives, implementation of the newly approved Economic Development Plan, additional community improvement plan funding in Harrow and Essex Centres, and at considering more investment in municipal infrastructure.

Pillon-Abbs and Essex Councillor Bill Caixeiro are looking forward to the Town’s completion of an organizational review, which will focus on the delivery of services and customer service. This report, Caixeiro explained, evaluates administration and positions and looks at possible adjustments.

Caixeiro also wants to continue work on the potential Colchester Harbour divestiture from the federal government. Moving forward on this file this year, he said, will depend on whether or not an Environmental Assessment can be completed. This component, he added, is the last item on the to-do list before the Town can go to the government to express interest.

Last year, University of Windsor students created a business plan for the Harbour and its infrastructure was assessed.

He hopes by year’s end there will be some indication as to whether or not Council should move forward with the file.

Parking needs at Colchester Harbour was discussed in 2016, and Caixeiro wants those discussions to continue this year to come up with a plan to improve the situation.

The Harrow High School property is also on Caixeiro’s radar. The Town has put in a letter of interest with the GECDSB. Depending on market value and how the process pans out, Council may have to look at how this piece of property, or a portion of it, will fit in as being potentially municipally-owned. He would like the Town to look to see if there are funds available through the province’s community hub initiative to support the project if it were to come available to Essex and Council decided to pursue the idea.

Caixeiro would also like to start looking at completing master plans for the downtown corridors for Colchester and McGregor.

Currently, he said, the Town is undertaking a facility accommodation review. He is looking forward to the results and moving forward with a plan based on the report findings. He also wants to get working on a full asset management plan, which looks at the life-cycle, value, and replacement costing of municipal assets.

Plans for pavilions are underway for Essex Centre and Harrow Centre, with partnership with the Essex Centre BIA and Harrow Kinsmen Club. Caixeiro is looking forward to taking a look at these projects.

Essex Councillor Randy Voakes is also looking forward to having the pavilion installed inside the Heritage Gardens Park. He also wants to continue making improvements to the downtown corridor of Essex Centre. He said though programs and improvements have been created and implemented, more needs to be done to spruce up the area.

He has a vision for the downtown and wants to be able to continue working on what he believes are needed improvements.

Voakes would also like to see something developed at the Maidstone Avenue and Hwy. #3 intersection. He believes the municipality has lost millions of dollars in tax revenue with having a lack of development there over the past several years.

Along with a crew of volunteers, Voakes is also preparing to host the second annual Essex Rocks and Rolls Cruise In. He suspects this year’s event will be held in the spring. Last year’s event took place inside Essex Centre’s Heritage Gardens Park.

Councillor Steve Bjorkman wants to focus on the Heritage Gardens Park area. Bjorkman would even like to see some type of interactive water feature installed there if Council is unable to put in a splash pad at the Essex Centre Sports Complex grounds.

Bjorkman is also looking forward to finishing the drainage works in connecting to the old lagoon to help mitigate flooding issues in the future. In addition, he would like to see either a sidewalk, paved shoulder, or walkway, installed leading from Talbot Street down Maidstone Avenue towards the businesses nearing Hwy. #3. He would at least like to start putting money away for this safety feature.

Implementing wayfinding signage is also on Bjorkman’s radar. He said it is important to direct people into town, and guide visitors around town more easily once they have entered the downtown corridor.

As the Town purchased the acreage for the sports park, Bjorkman would like to start putting money away to fund infrastructure there once some features are ready to be implemented over the next few years.

In addition, Bjorkman would like to continue with CWATS programs, especially continuing the paved shoulders on County Road 50 in partnership with Essex County.

“For me, my number one goal,” Bjorkman said, “Amenities of our Town for the residents of our Town.”