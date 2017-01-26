Howling at the Moon – Colds, flus, and the winter blues

by Sylene Argent

After the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, January can bring sickness and sadness.

Interacting with loved ones and friends is great, especially around the holiday season, but sometimes they give a gift you just can’t return; a cold or a flu. The bright-side of getting sick is that it challenges our immunities, I always like to think. The not so great aspect is that we feel terrible, while having to still go to work and take care of the items on our every day to-do lists. Getting sick may even have us miss out on an opportunity to which we had been looking forward.

Being sick can cause us to feel a little isolated as family members, friends, and coworkers avoid direct contact, making us feel as if we had the plague instead of a minor infection. The feeling of isolation can already be abundant this time of year as there is less daylight to give us the energy and pick-me-up we need. Further, the cold and damp weather can keep us shut in, and some people avoid the extra-circulars in an attempt to recuperate financially after all that holiday spending.

All that excitement we experience over the holidays can build up our spirits, but come January 2, all of that excitement is gone. In addition, many of us vow to eat healthier, so we struggle as we allow our bodies to detox all of that excessive holiday-sugar we lived on just a short while ago.

The winter blues can be experienced by anyone at any level, but that doesn’t mean it has to stop us from having some post-holiday fun.

Being social is part of our genetic make-up. And fortunately, there are plenty of activities that take place around town that can help link those of us who are tired of texting and watching TV to other like-minded individuals. Often, those events are held in support of a special cause, which makes us feel good for contributing.

And, instead of just attending an event, there could also be opportunity to volunteer during the organizational process. There are also plenty of opportunities to learn about the region’s rich past through several area museums. We sometimes just have to find a way to fight ourselves to get out the door to participate, once we get over that cold or flu, of course.

Though many individuals can dread having to go through the next few months, there could be a few fun things in which we can attach ourselves as we wait for spring to bring us out of partial hibernation.